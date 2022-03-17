Global alliance calls for BNPL regulations

CHOICE has joined consumer groups from around the world in calling for urgent action on buy now, pay later credit providers.

The global statement released by Consumers International is supported by 11 consumer organisations from nine countries.

It comes as this week CHOICE released new nationally representative data that found 78% of people who have missed or been late on a payment have experienced financial hardship because of buy now, pay later fees, including taking out an additional loan or foregoing household essentials.

The research also shows that 30% of Australians have used a BNPL service in the last 12 months, and that 21% of those users have used the service to pay for basics such as food or utilities.

CHOICE chief executive Alan Kirkland said this global push shows how much damage these unregulated financial products are causing.

"International consumer groups have sounded the alarm on the harm being caused by the unfettered buy now, pay later industry," Kirkland said.

"We are calling for governments across the world, including the Australian government, to ensure that buy now, pay later providers are subject to the same consumer protection laws as other credit providers.

"Failure to act will create further hardship for individuals and families who are already doing it tough."

There is also community support for tighter regulation, he added.

"Almost nine in 10 (87%) Australians agree that buy now, pay later companies should have to check someone's capacity to repay a loan as part of the application process as credit cards are legally required to do," Kirkland said.

"It is critical to fix this loophole in our laws, to ensure these businesses can't create debt traps for low-income households by providing credit that looks easy but is ultimately unaffordable. In some cases, people spend years trying to pay back debt they have signed up for in minutes."