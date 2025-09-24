GIM director slapped with travel restraints

Global Investment Marketing (GIM) director Darren Geddes has been barred from leaving the country for the next six months as ASIC alleges he misappropriated money via a sham bond investment scheme.

ASIC did not provide details behind its allegations other than saying it sought the orders as part of an "investigation into GIM and its current and former directors for their roles in the alleged misappropriation of funds deposited by customers for investment purposes."

ASIC said it "sought the orders over concerns that Mr Geddes might leave the country and be unavailable to assist ASIC with the investigation."

As first reported by the ABC, the National Anti-Scam Centre received reports of almost $8 million in losses related to GIM since the start of 2024.

One investor lost $750,000, while another lost $200,000 in life savings.

"Bank records from GIM investors show they paid large sums, sometimes hundreds of thousands of dollars each, to company bank accounts between October 2024 and January 2025, including one account with the Commonwealth Bank," the article read.

"However, they say they were notified of suspected fraudulent activity in December and attempts to get their money back were unsuccessful."

Gold Coast-based Geddes took over GIM Trading from Stephen Cubis in late October.

The Federal Court's travel restraint orders expire on 16 March 2026.

Meantime, Healthbridge Capital investors have been locked out of their money since March amid a liquidity crunch as corporate regulator ASIC stays mum about its knowledge or investigation into the potential collapse of another managed investment scheme.

A significant event notice sent to investors by responsible entity Cache Group shows that it became aware of "potential financial irregularities" in the portfolio in February.

The National Anti-Scam Centre estimates that more than 108,000 scams have led to $174 million in financial losses.

Some $73.3 million involve investment scams that commonly promise big payouts with little risk.

New South Wales is home to the highest number of scams at 8909, followed by Victoria with 7116 and Queensland with 5438.