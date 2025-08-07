Newspaper icon
Geopolitics, private credit force insurers to 'shift gears': Janus Henderson

THURSDAY, 7 AUG 2025

Due to a rapidly evolving investment landscape, Janus Henderson Investors said Australian insurers are increasingly reviewing their long-term investment strategies, emphasising dynamic risk management and changing priorities in the face of uncertainty.

Janus Henderson's 2025 Australian Insurance Report captures insights from 20 insurance firms, revealing an increased appetite towards risk as 47% plan to increase investment portfolio risk in the next 12 months.

The report also found that although strong returns remain the key investment objective, the sentiment decreased from 58% last year to 36% in 2025. Subsequently, the importance of profit volatility (23% to 32%) and regulatory capital stability (14% to 24%) has risen, with life insurers particularly attentive to maintaining regulatory capital stability, it said.

In terms of asset classes, private credit has emerged as the "standout" investment opportunity for insurers in 2025 as a diversifier.

With more than half (55%) already having exposure to private credit, primarily through global and local direct lending, many more are considering it, Janus Henderson Investors head of Australia Matt Gaden said.

"Insurers are clearly shifting gears. The move from defensive positioning to proactive portfolio re-risking reflects a broader industry trend toward embracing private markets and seeking differentiated sources of return. Private credit is emerging as a cornerstone of fixed income strategy, offering both yield and diversification," Gaden said.

"Although many insurers are risk adverse, looking forward there is greater appetite to take more risk. With a growing share of insurers now operating under their risk budgets, nearly half plan to increase portfolio risk in the year ahead.

"This trend reflects a cautious optimism and a willingness to explore new avenues for growth, even as market volatility and regulatory pressures persist."

Additionally, Gaden noted that despite contrasting reports, environmental, social and governance (ESG) integration continues to gain traction.

Nearly 90% of insurers now incorporate ESG factors into their portfolios, driven by corporate policy and social impact.

Looking ahead, Gaden said insurers are focused on enhancing credit allocations, diversifying private credit exposure beyond direct lending into asset-backed lending (ABL), and hedging credit spread risk using low beta strategies and dynamic overlays such as credit default swaps (CDS).

Artificial intelligence (AI) will also be a key theme moving forward, with a significant 400% increase in deployment of the innovation from 2024.

"One in eight insurers (12%) currently incorporate AI into their investment processes, with a further 27% undertaking some form of AI pilot study within the next 12 months - a four-times uplift from 2024," he added.

"To date, application amongst insurers has been primarily aimed at improving operational efficiency, with investment strategy applications expected to grow."

Read more: Janus Henderson Investors2025 Australian Insurance ReportMatt Gaden
