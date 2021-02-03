Future Super, Verve accused of misleading members

The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics has accused Future Super and Verve of misleading consumers who are unlikely to understand the funds' relationship to Diversa Trustees.

During questioning, Liberal MP and committee chair Tim Wilson questioned Future Super and Verve on the funds' allocations to BetaShares ETFs.

"It seems to me consumers are being misled," Wilson said.

He suggested that the ETFs Future Super invests in contain underlying assets that might not live up to the kind of environmental impact consumers think they are having.

Wilson also asked why Future Super has 12 people employed full-time to allocate investment mandates when 60% of funds under management are allocated to three BetaShares ETFs.

However, Future Super governance and regulatory lead Fahmi Hosain argued that the fund had innovated on the use of ETFs in super and that the ETFs are not actually passive investments.

"The investment into ETFs is part of our strategy, we've done this consciously to reduce our costs, but we have also innovated in this area," Hosain said.

"We are essentially active managers of these ETFs because we constantly look at the underlying assets and they have to meet our screens. So, it's not a passive investment."

Hosain clarified that although the fund might buy a single BetaShares product, it has a duty to ensure that all underlying assets meet the funds' screens which is why the 12 employees are necessary.

Certes Corporation chair Lindsay Tanner referred to Verve and Future Super as "promoters" of Diversa funds. This prompted Labor MP Andrew Leigh to liken the funds to "giant SMSFs" and question their marketing spends.

However, Tanner defended Diversa's business model.

"If you want a world where all Australians are members of AustralianSuper, they will have lower fees but there will be other issues for the Parliament to consider," he said.

He pointed to MAP and LESF Super's recent successor fund transfer to SmartSave as an example of Diversa ensuring funds have sufficient scale to benefit members.

Future Super said it spends $3 million a year on marketing and Verve said it spent just $300,000 on marketing.

Leigh also suggested Verve may not be living up to its mission statement. He asked: "In charging a higher fee than the best performers in the super space, aren't you widening the gender gap in super?"

Verve chief executive Christina Hobbs said the funds' fees are fair and that at the time of launching its fees were on par with HESTA's ethical option.

"To say our members are worse off is just incorrect," she said.

Hobbs was questioned on Verve's general advice offering, which gives members access to a divorce coach and a pay rise negotiator among other coaching and general advice services.

The committee wanted to know whether members pay for these services through fees.

"You could argue [members] are paying for it or you could argue that our organisation's salaries are incredibly low," Hobbs said, clarifying that her salary is $100,000 and the highest paid person at Verve earns $150,000.

Hobbs also revealed that Verve has just 4000 members and 10 employees.