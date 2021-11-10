Franklin Templeton hires from HUB24

The global investment manager appointed a sales director as it looks to grow its presence in the market.

Marc Hraiki was a senior state manager for NSW and ACT at HUB24 for over three years. He has held multiple business development roles at IOOF including national manager - advice relationships.

Hraiki was also a business development manager at ASX and a business integration manager at DKN Financial Group. "We are delighted to have someone of Marc's calibre and experience join our growing team in Sydney," Franklin Templeton Australia head of sales Felicity Walsh said.

"I am sure Marc will appreciate the Franklin Templeton culture which revolves around active engagement with our clients and being passionate about finding the right investment solutions to help achieve their goals."

Franklin Templeton Australia and New Zealand managing director Matthew Harrison added: "We are well positioned to service our clients and assist them in creating sustainable businesses. We are excited about the future and the possibilities for deeper and expanded partnerships with our clients, led by our world-class specialist investment managers and capabilities."

"Marc has strong experience across the financial services sector and is accomplished at building and leading teams and developing business across the full gamut of channels. We are confident in his ability to drive our business forward throughout 2022 and beyond."

In September, Franklin Templeton appointed Huw O'Grady as a sales director, based in Melbourne.