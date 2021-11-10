NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Franklin Templeton hires from HUB24

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 NOV 2021   12:16PM

The global investment manager appointed a sales director as it looks to grow its presence in the market.

Marc Hraiki was a senior state manager for NSW and ACT at HUB24 for over three years. He has held multiple business development roles at IOOF including national manager - advice relationships.

Hraiki was also a business development manager at ASX and a business integration manager at DKN Financial Group. "We are delighted to have someone of Marc's calibre and experience join our growing team in Sydney," Franklin Templeton Australia head of sales Felicity Walsh said.

"I am sure Marc will appreciate the Franklin Templeton culture which revolves around active engagement with our clients and being passionate about finding the right investment solutions to help achieve their goals."

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

Franklin Templeton Australia and New Zealand managing director Matthew Harrison added: "We are well positioned to service our clients and assist them in creating sustainable businesses. We are excited about the future and the possibilities for deeper and expanded partnerships with our clients, led by our world-class specialist investment managers and capabilities."

"Marc has strong experience across the financial services sector and is accomplished at building and leading teams and developing business across the full gamut of channels. We are confident in his ability to drive our business forward throughout 2022 and beyond."

In September, Franklin Templeton appointed Huw O'Grady as a sales director, based in Melbourne.

Read more: Franklin Templeton AustraliaDKN Financial GroupFelicity WalshMarc HraikiMatthew Harrison
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Franklin Templeton hires from GSFM
IMAP names award winners
IOOF advice outflows soar
Royce Investment Partners launches small-cap fund
Former Franklin Templeton retail head finds new role
Franklin Templeton awards custody mandates
Franklin Templeton shuffles distribution team
Franklin Templeton announces revised APAC team
FSC appoints four to board
Boomers show healthy ESG appetite

Editor's Choice

Test-induced movement marginal: Data

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Only a handful of Aussies whose super fund failed the inaugural performance test have taken action and closed their accounts, according to APRA.

ASIC issues warning to finfluencer sponsors

KARREN VERGARA
Corporate regulator ASIC is warning corporations that pay finfluencers to advertise products and services about potential breaches of financial advice laws.

Licensee chair steps down

KARREN VERGARA
The founder and chair of a licensee will step down from executive duties at the end of the year.

Franklin Templeton hires from HUB24

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The global investment manager appointed a sales director as it looks to grow its presence in the market.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Sutcliffe
Operations Manager - Paraplanning
Viridian Advisory
Rob Coyte
Chief Executive Officer
Shartru Wealth
Jack Nelson
Portfolio Manager
Stewart Investors
Robert Almeida Jr
Global Investment Strategist
MFS International Australia

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Alcock

MANAGING DIRECTOR
HUB24
In the competitive world of platforms, HUB24 chief executive Andrew Alcock is in relentless pursuit of innovation and delivering a superior value proposition no matter what roadblocks he faces. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.