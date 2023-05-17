Former super fund investment chief lands new gig

Foresters Financial has appointed former Media Super executive Michael McQueen as its new chief investment officer.

McQueen brings 15 years' experience in financial services to Foresters, including extensive experience in super fund mergers, most recently that of Media Super and Cbus. He served as Media Super's chief investment officer for just over two years and, since it was wound up, has been working as a consultant.

Prior to Media Super, McQueen served as head of investment strategy at LUCRF Super, which since merged with AustralianSuper, and held senior investment roles with Kinetic Super before its merger with Sunsuper back in 2019.

"We are simply delighted that Michael has joined our business as we continue to deepen and strengthen our relationships with our referral partners, investors and their families, over multiple generations," Foresters Financial chief executive Emma Sakellaris said.

"As a firm we are heading into a period of substantial growth, with several exciting announcements in the coming months, so the addition of Michael comes at a pivotal and opportune time."

Meanwhile, McQueen said: "Foresters Financial has an incredible story and legacy as one of the oldest and purest investment bond managers in the market, so the decision to join and play a role in its future success was easy to make."

"I am excited by what the next stage holds for Foresters Financial as the market and regulatory changes allow for further growth and expansion."