Former super fund investment chief lands new gigBY CHLOE WALKER | WEDNESDAY, 17 MAY 2023 12:21PM
Read more: Foresters Financial, Michael McQueen, Emma Sakellaris
Foresters Financial has appointed former Media Super executive Michael McQueen as its new chief investment officer.
McQueen brings 15 years' experience in financial services to Foresters, including extensive experience in super fund mergers, most recently that of Media Super and Cbus. He served as Media Super's chief investment officer for just over two years and, since it was wound up, has been working as a consultant.
Prior to Media Super, McQueen served as head of investment strategy at LUCRF Super, which since merged with AustralianSuper, and held senior investment roles with Kinetic Super before its merger with Sunsuper back in 2019.
"We are simply delighted that Michael has joined our business as we continue to deepen and strengthen our relationships with our referral partners, investors and their families, over multiple generations," Foresters Financial chief executive Emma Sakellaris said.
"As a firm we are heading into a period of substantial growth, with several exciting announcements in the coming months, so the addition of Michael comes at a pivotal and opportune time."
Meanwhile, McQueen said: "Foresters Financial has an incredible story and legacy as one of the oldest and purest investment bond managers in the market, so the decision to join and play a role in its future success was easy to make."
"I am excited by what the next stage holds for Foresters Financial as the market and regulatory changes allow for further growth and expansion."
Related News
Editor's Choice
Hostplus surpasses $100bn in FUM
Former super fund investment chief lands new gig
Super fund ASX dominance stable: Research
Former Mason Stevens chief sells boutique
|Sponsored by
Is it time to change your fixed income strategy?
Invest in iShares Fixed Income ETFs and blend bond ETFs with active fixed income strategies.
|Sponsored by
Tax is the new alpha
Explore Generation Life's market leading Investment Bonds that empower your clients to build wealth and control their legacy with certainty.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Learning to love the unloveable
Is your industry super fund too illiquid?
Advocating for the value of specialist life risk advice
Building your future-ready family office in four steps
Peter Mancell
MANCELL FINANCIAL GROUP