First Sentier bolsters board of directors

First Sentier Investors has appointed a non-executive director to its board, following the selection of two other independent directors.

Susie Rippingall has nabbed the role, and will join recently appointed non-executive directors Michelle Tredenick and Richard Wastcoat on the investment manager's board.

Following the sale of the business from the Commonwealth Bank to Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, First Sentier Investors (formerly Colonial First State Global Asset Management) now operates as a standalone investment manager governed by a board of directors.

First Sentier Investors chair Sunao Yokokawa welcomed Rippingall to the board.

"Her extensive experience as both a portfolio manager and independent director make her ideally suited to the role," he said.

"We know she will add significant value to the board with her strong understanding of corporate governance best practice and unique insight into the Asian investment management sector, which is a core strategic market for us."

She currently sits on several other boards in the asset management sector, including Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust Limited, Sovereign Asset Management, as well as the NTAsian Discovery and Emerging Leaders Funds. Rippingall will be based in Hong Kong.

Additionally, Rippingall is an associate member of the UK Society of Investment Professionals.

Previously, she served as a portfolio manager at the Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust. Rippingall also spent 18 years with First State Investments; as a senior portfolio manager based in Hong Kong and as a portfolio manager for the firm in the UK.

Tredenick was appointed to the investment manager's board in June, and currently also serves as a non-executive director on the boards of Urbis, IAG, the Bank of Queensland, and Cricket Australia. Tredenick was previously the chief executive of MLC's corporate superannuation business, and also served as the chair of the IAG and NRMA corporate superannuation fund for around six years.

She is also a member of the board of the St James Ethics Centre and a member of the senate for the University of Queensland.

Wastcoat was also appointed to First Sentier's board in June, previously served as a non-executive director of First State Investments in the UK.

He previously spent 25 years at Fidelity, working as chief executive of the firm's UK mutual fund business, and subsequently FundsNetwork, from 1999 until his retirement from Fidelity in 2008.

He is currently a board member of Marstone Inc, a digital advice company based in New York.