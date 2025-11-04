Newspaper icon
Financial Standard managing editor wins Journalist of the Year Award

BY STAFF WRITER  |  TUESDAY, 4 NOV 2025   12:22PM

Financial Standard managing editor Jamie Williamson has won the Australian Financial Industry Awards' Industry Journalist of the Year Award.

The annual awards hosted by the Institute of Financial Professionals Australia (IFPA) recognised Williamson for her reporting across superannuation and financial services that has informed industry professionals and the public.

Williamson's achievements demonstrate accuracy, clarity, original reporting, and continues to provide in-depth analysis of policy and regulation.

Her work is also lauded for the tangible impact made on the public's understanding, particularly for small-to-medium businesses.

On the night, Health & Finance Integrated's William John took home the Financial Adviser of the Year Award. The Outstanding Achievement Award for this category went to Hayes & Co Insurance's Trish Gregory.

Wealth Connexion's Alexander Kitchin won the Outstanding Contribution to the Profession Award. Viola Private Wealth's Charlie Viola took out the Outstanding Achievement Award for this category.

Wealth Connexion was also recognised as the Enterprise Financial Services Practice of the Year.

Finchley & Kent won the Independent Dealer Group of the Year and GDA Financial Services' Michael Driessen bagged the SMSF Adviser of the Year. Driessen also won the SMSF Adviser of the Year Award.

Yield Financial Planning's Jarrod Ferrier won the Emerging Financial Services Leader of the Year, while James McFall won the Financial Services Practice Principal of the Year.

Find Group's Warren Strybosch took home the Thought Leader of the Year Award.

TAG Financial won the Australian Financial Practice of the Year, as well as the SMSF Practice of the Year Award.

DPM Financial Services was recognised as the Holistic Advice Practice of the Year.

IFPA chief executive Ky Wilson said: "Our winners and finalists invest in their people, deliver measurable outcomes for clients, and hold the line on quality. That is how a strong sector builds trust and lifts standards, and we are proud to showcase it."

IFPA chair Stephen Ware commented that this year's awards was a full house and a clear win for the profession.

"Hundreds turned out to celebrate results that were hard earned. Our members are the backbone of small business growth across Australia, and IFPA is proud to recognise their achievements, their standards and their contribution," he said.

