Technology

Financial services vulnerable to insider cybersecurity threats

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 25 JAN 2022   12:23PM

A new study on the prevalence of insider cybersecurity threats, conducted by the Ponemon Institute, has revealed just how much insider attacks are costing financial services firms.

The international study found that insider threats had increased by a significant 44% in just two years.

Financial services has the highest average cost of these insider attacks - at an average of US $21.25 million annually spent on insider cybersecurity threats.

That is well above the overall average of US$15.4 million annually spent in 2021, an increase of 34% from US$11.45 million in 2020.

The negligent insider was found by the research to be the root cause of most incidents, with 56% of reported insider threat incidents the result of a careless employee or contractor, costing on average US$484,931 per incident.

The research suggested this could be the result of a variety of factors - for example, not ensuring their devices are secured or individuals not following the company's security policy. It could also be a result of companies forgetting to patch and upgrade.

Meanwhile, malicious or criminal insiders were behind 26% of incidents and these malicious attacks were likely to cost more - at an average cost per incident of US$648,062.

Malicious inside attacks were conducted by employees or authorised individuals who used their data access for harmful, unethical, or illegal activities.

The research suggested that because employees are increasingly granted access to more information to enhance productivity in today's work-from-anywhere workforce, malicious insiders are actually harder to detect than external attackers or hackers.

"Insider threats continue to climb, both in frequency and remediation cost. That said, we are seeing the risk of malicious insider threats increase - with more users accessing business data from outside the confines of the office," Ponemon Institute founder and chair Larry Ponemon said.

"This can blur the security team's ability to identify and differentiate between well-meaning employees, and malicious insiders trying to siphon sensitive business data."

Financial services vulnerable to insider cybersecurity threats

