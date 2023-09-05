Financial hardship neglect lands Westpac in court

ASIC is suing Westpac for neglecting more than 200 customer hardship requests over seven years, for which the bank blames "technology failure".

ASIC commenced civil penalty proceedings in the Federal Court, alleging that Westpac failed to respond to hardship notices within 21 days as required by law.

Between 2015 and last year, 229 customers experiencing financial hardship - many of whom were unable to work or had serious medical conditions or carer responsibilities - were ignored by the bank.

In some cases, Westpac unleashed debt collectors while customers waited for the bank to respond to their hardship notices, ASIC alleges.

Under the National Credit Code, a lender has 21 days to notify the customer if it does not agree to change the contract or if it requires further information to make its decision.

If lenders do not agree to change a credit contract in response to a customer's notice, they must notify the customer of this and why they have not agreed. Banks must also inform customers that they have the right to go to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) if they want to challenge their decision.

ASIC alleges Westpac breached the code between 4 September 2017 and 20 March 2022, and failed to act efficiently, honestly, and fairly when it came to responding to its customers' hardship notices.

Further, Westpac did not do enough to investigate and rectify the systems issues plaguing its online hardship notification process.

If it wins, ASIC is seeking declarations, pecuniary penalties, and adverse publicity orders against Westpac.

Westpac group chief information officer Scott Collary said ASIC's allegations "relate to a technology failure".

Applications for hardships can be done via an online application form or by ringing a hotline.

"Since we uncovered this issue, we've contacted these customers and completed a remediation program including refunds of fees and interest, debt waivers and payments for non-financial loss, totalling approximately $900,000," he said.

"Once Westpac identified the incident, we self-reported it to ASIC. We are considering the matters raised by ASIC and have cooperated with their investigation."

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court commented: "ASIC has taken this action to highlight the importance of lenders responding to hardship notices within the required timeframe to reduce harm to their customers. Westpac's failures to respond to these notices compounded their customers' difficult financial circumstances."

The date for the first case management hearing is yet to be announced.