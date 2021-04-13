NEWS
Executive Appointments
FASEA chair to remain
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 13 APR 2021   12:49PM

The chair of the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) has been reappointed and will continue in the role on a part-time basis until the organisation is wound up.

Minister for superannuation, financial services and the digital economy, minister for women's economic security Jane Hume announced Catherine Walter will continue to work with the board to refine the Standards for Financial Advisers.

As previously announced, the standard-setting aspect of FASEA will transition to Treasury while the administrative duties for exams will move to the Financial Services and Credit Panel (FSCP) within ASIC.

Walter was first appointed as chair of FASEA following its establishment in 2017 and is currently a director of the Reserve Bank of Australia's Payments System Board and Australian Foundation Investment Company.

She is also chair of Melbourne Genomics Health Alliance and trustee of the Helen Macpherson Smith Trust.

Walter was previously managing partner of Clayton Utz in Melbourne and a director at NAB, QIC, ASX and chair of Equipsuper.

Read more: FASEACatherine Walter
