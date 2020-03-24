NEWS
Executive Appointments
EY appoints wealth, asset management leader
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 24 MAR 2020   12:05PM

EY has welcomed a new wealth and asset management leader for Oceania.

Rita Da Silva, currently a partner at EY, will step into the role.

She succeeds Antoinette Elias, who is moving into the role financial services tax leader for EY Oceania.

Da Silva has over 30 years' experience and has provided assurance, compliance and advisory services to some of Australia's largest fund managers and leading boutique firms.

EY Oceania financial services leader Graeme McKenzie commented on the appointment, saying he was delighted to announce Da Silva's new role.

"Her previous experience means she is well-placed to lead the teams of EY wealth and asset management professionals across Australia and New Zealand as they work with clients to address the key challenges and opportunities they face in a rapidly evolving and digitising environment," McKenzie said.

Da Silva has a particular focus on the ETF sector and its development in Australia in her work.

"This is a particularly exciting time to be working in the wealth and asset management sector," Da Silva said.

"Both locally and globally, new entrants and non-traditional providers are making an impact on the market, as customers look for more innovative wealth management solutions that are tailored to meet their evolving needs."

She added that wealth managers are re-evaluating their offerings and how they address client needs in the current environment.

"I look forward to leading the EY team in order to help our clients continue to grow as they navigate this new environment and prepare for the next wave of change in the sector," Da Silva said.

Latest News
