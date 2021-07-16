ESG lead departs super fund

The ESG lead at a $10 billion super fund has exited, with the fund currently looking at a number of options for a replacement.

Louise Bradshaw, Australian Catholic Super and Retirement Fund's (ACSRF) ESG officer, departed the fund on June 16.

A spokesperson for the fund said it is considering several options regarding her replacement.

Bradshaw was with the fund for just under two years and was portfolio manager for its socially responsible investment option. She also led its ESG initiatives.

Prior to joining ACSRF, Bradshaw spent more than six years in institutional business at Eaton Vance Australia.

Earlier in her career she was the head of client and consultant relations for T. Rowe Price in Australia and New Zealand, transferring from the firm's London office.

ACSRF is currently in the process of merging with NGS Super. Once the merger is complete in 2022 the combined fund will have more than $22 billion in members' retirement savings.