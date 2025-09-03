Equip Super rejigs insurance fees, policy terms

Equip Super will roll out several changes to insurance premiums and policy terms from October that will affect most accumulation and defined benefit members.

Equip Super accumulation and defined benefit members will see their premiums reduce for total and permanent disablement (TPD) cover. This excludes BOC and Rio Tinto plans.

The cost of TPD cover will be lower by 2.8%. Defined benefit members with voluntary cover will also see a premium reduction for any TPD cover they may have.

For Equip Super accumulation members and excluding Toyota plan members, premiums will decrease for income protection cover by 2.8%.

Toyota employer plan members will have their premiums reduce for TPD and income protection, while automatic acceptance limit (AAL) will increase for basic insurance cover.

AAL for death and TPD cover will increase from $1 million to $1.5 million. AAL for income protection will increase from $12,000 to $15,000 per month.

Toyota members will see the cost of TPD cover reduce by 2.8% while income protection cover will be lower by 1.3%. The costs for death cover, however, remain unchanged.

The super fund will also introduce some changes to insurance policy terms.

Two exclusions for death, TPD and income protection policies will be removed for accumulation and defined benefit members.

From October 1, an insured person who travels to a country listed on the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade website will be subject to a "do not travel warning".

Additionally, the exclusion for illness or injury resulting from an illegal or criminal act committed by the insured person will no longer apply.

Equip Super had $34.2 billion in assets and more than 145,000 members at the end of March.

In May, Equip Super and TelstraSuper failed in their bids to merge, with the latter saying it was unlikely to achieve its objectives.

TelstraSuper decided to terminate the Heads of Agreement the two funds signed late last year, concluding it was not going to be in the best interests of TelstraSuper members. They had been in discussions since at least September, when they first announced a Memorandum of Understanding had been signed.

TelstraSuper is now exploring a merger with Aware Super.