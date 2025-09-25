Newspaper icon
Draft laws for insurers' ban on use of genetic test results released

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 25 SEP 2025   12:39PM

Treasury opened consultation on draft legislation to ban life insurers' use of genetic test results in underwriting.

The release of the draft legislation follows the government's announcement in September 2024 that it would implement a total ban, following in the footsteps of the likes of Canada, the UK, and New Zealand.

The aim is to provide certainty to consumers that undertaking genetic testing, including when participating in medical research, will not impact their eligibility for life insurance cover or influence the terms and conditions applied to cover.

The proposed new laws would still allow insurers to access information about a disease that an individual has been diagnosed with, regardless of whether the information is based on genetic test results.

Those applying for life insurance would not be considered to have made a misrepresentation if they were to omit 'protected genetic information' - a concept introduced by the legislation - as the duty of disclosure will not require it to be disclosed.

As it stands, some Australians are forgoing potentially life saving genetic testing for fear of those results impacting their cover. Others are also not taking up life insurance policies because they worry test results would make it unaffordable.

At present, a partial Moratorium on Genetic Tests in Life Insurance is in place, which the industry self-imposed in 2019. Under this, insurers cannot request or use genetic test results in underwriting unless the level of cover applied for exceeds certain thresholds. However, a 2023 Monash University report found this did little to help, with confusion in the industry as to how the Moratorium actually operated.

It will be up to ASIC to oversee the ban, contravention of which would be considered a criminal offence, and civil penalties would apply.

"Genetic testing can help save lives, supporting medical practitioners to prevent, diagnose, treat and monitor a range of cancers, cancer predisposition syndromes and other heritable conditions," minister for financial services Daniel Mulino said.

"Australians should not be discouraged from undertaking genetic testing out of fear it may impact their ability to get life insurance.

"We want to ensure that the legislation delivers on the objectives of the ban, providing Australians with the certainty to continue undertaking potentially life-saving genetic testing without worrying it will affect their life insurance."

The consultation closes on Sunday, October 12.

