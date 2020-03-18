deVere launches global contactless advice offering

Global wealth management group deVere is responding to the COVID-19 outbreak by immediately launching a free, worldwide, contactless advice service.

In an effort to ensure those seeking advice stick to global social distancing standards, deVere is launching a contactless advice service, which will see clients conduct a "wealth scan in", a fact find, and be provided with a customised report which their adviser will analyse and discuss with them.

The service will also eventually allow clients to track their entire portfolio and financial strategy in real time, and book e-meetings with their adviser.

deVere founder and chief executive Nigel Green said the world was changing "fast", and added that if the global economy fell into recession on the back of the coronavirus, it - and its subsequent recovery - would have "far-reaching consequences for people's wealth".

"We are launching contactless advice now - which is an industry first - for four clear reasons," Green said.

"First, social distancing is currently the only tool available to fight the spread of the coronavirus. As such, more and more cities, regions and countries are going into lockdown and people into enforced or self-imposed isolation to help fight COVID-19. This means that they might not be able to see their financial adviser face-to-face as they do ordinarily.

"And second, the economic landscape is shifting. The global economy is facing a short and deep recession. As always, new industries will emerge and, of course, there will be winners and losers in terms of sectors, jobs and wages - and this will, naturally, directly impact people's finances."

Green also pointed out a future era of negative interest rates and ongoing volatility in financial markets will need attention, given "perhaps once-in-a-generation" buying opportunities would spring forth.

"Against this backdrop, in order to create, build-up and safeguard their wealth as the world adapts to a new era, investors should be revising their portfolios to ensure they mitigate risk and take advantage of the opportunities," Green said.

"Using a combination of existing technology, and our industry-leading applications, we're able to offer unparalleled financial advice from the comfort of your home.

"In these trying times we must all play our part, by removing physical interactions from our services, you can have peace of mind that your health, and your wealth will remain secure."