NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Dealer group faces anti-hawking charges

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 22 MAR 2022   12:19PM

A Brisbane-based financial advice business has been charged with anti-hawking offences after cold calling consumers and pushing them to roll over their super into a new product.

National Advice Solutions appeared in Southport Magistrates Court in Queensland yesterday, charged with 11 counts of offering is issue or sell a financial product via unsolicited phone calls.

The calls are said to have taken place between August 2019 and June 2020 and been made to 11 consumers, all of which were encouraged to roll over their superannuation into different products.

National Advice Solutions is privately owned and describes itself as a "dealer group offering end to end financial planning solutions". It is headed by managing director and responsible manager Gail Glasby and responsible manager Paul Carcallas.

Reforms to the anti-hawking regime were introduced in October 2021, but due to the timing of these offences, National Advice Solutions has been charged under the previous provisions.

At the time of the alleged offences, the maximum penalty for each breach of s992A(3) of the Corporations Act was $133,200.

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

The matter is being prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions after a brief of evidence collected during an investigation was handed over by ASIC.

The matter has been listed for a mention hearing in May.

Read more: National Advice SolutionsASICCommonwealth Director of Public ProsecutionsPaul Carcallas
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC issues warning to finfluencers
Experienced advisers in education limbo
Disclosure lacking in common ownership: Committee
ASIC opens CCIV licensing consultation
ASX24 outage sparks concern
Permanent ban for former authorised representative
FPA is the preferred association: Research
Government adds to FRAA leadership
ASIC to strengthen market integrity rules
ASIC sets adviser exam dates

Editor's Choice

Douglass exits Magellan board

KARREN VERGARA
Magellan Financial Group's Hamish Douglass tendered his resignation as a director from the board effective March 19.

ASIC issues warning to finfluencers

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The corporate regulator has issued information for social media influencers who discuss financial products and the licensees who use them, warning they face substantial penalties if their content contravenes financial services law.

La Trobe takeover confirmed

CHLOE WALKER
Following speculation, Brookfield Asset Management has announced an agreement to acquire La Trobe Financial for $1.5 billion.

Midwinter scores AIA mandate

CHLOE WALKER
Midwinter's financial advice software has been chosen to underpin AIA's recently established advice business.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Cloe Reece
Chief Risk Officer
ClearView
Marisa Broome
Principal
wealthadvice.com.au
Paul Tynan
Chief Executive Officer
Connect Financial Service Brokers
Con Koromilas
Head of Wholesale Sales
abrdn Australia Ltd

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jim McKay

MANAGING DIRECTOR
WARAKIRRI ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From Hobart to Melbourne and across the nation, Warakirri Asset Management managing director Jim McKay is sowing the seeds and reaping the rewards of Australia's prosperous agricultural industry. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.