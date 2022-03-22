Dealer group faces anti-hawking charges

A Brisbane-based financial advice business has been charged with anti-hawking offences after cold calling consumers and pushing them to roll over their super into a new product.

National Advice Solutions appeared in Southport Magistrates Court in Queensland yesterday, charged with 11 counts of offering is issue or sell a financial product via unsolicited phone calls.

The calls are said to have taken place between August 2019 and June 2020 and been made to 11 consumers, all of which were encouraged to roll over their superannuation into different products.

National Advice Solutions is privately owned and describes itself as a "dealer group offering end to end financial planning solutions". It is headed by managing director and responsible manager Gail Glasby and responsible manager Paul Carcallas.

Reforms to the anti-hawking regime were introduced in October 2021, but due to the timing of these offences, National Advice Solutions has been charged under the previous provisions.

At the time of the alleged offences, the maximum penalty for each breach of s992A(3) of the Corporations Act was $133,200.

The matter is being prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions after a brief of evidence collected during an investigation was handed over by ASIC.

The matter has been listed for a mention hearing in May.