Dealer group awards mandate

A dealer group has moved a large global equities mandate to a boutique fund manager.

Easton Wealth licensee GPS has the global equities mandate for its CARE portfolios to Insync Funds Management.

Insync also said it recently secured support from one of the country's largest family office firms, though it did not name the family office.

"We're delighted to be partnering with such an outstanding advice network as GPS, and it shows we're at the tipping point of broad industry acceptance with our recent wins from larger managers, and for good reason," Insync co-founder and chief executive Garry Wyatt said.

Insync chief investment office Monik Kotecha added: "Our core focus has been to deliver consistent and strong outperformance for our investors, with superior volatility characteristics over 11 years and that's what the numbers are proving."

He added that he is pleased with the revenue and profit growth of companies in the Insync Megatrends portfolio.

"This means we often blend well with high-growth managers who are often more focussed on revenue growth and less so on profitability," Kotecha said.

"What makes us stand out from the herd is that we are not driven by any particular style, market or sector bias; and we are relatively immune from macroeconomic impacts. Rather, it is the way we identify megatrends, and pinpoint the best positioned and most profitable companies within them."