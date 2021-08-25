NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Dealer group awards mandate

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 25 AUG 2021   11:45AM

A dealer group has moved a large global equities mandate to a boutique fund manager.

Easton Wealth licensee GPS has the global equities mandate for its CARE portfolios to Insync Funds Management.

Insync also said it recently secured support from one of the country's largest family office firms, though it did not name the family office.

"We're delighted to be partnering with such an outstanding advice network as GPS, and it shows we're at the tipping point of broad industry acceptance with our recent wins from larger managers, and for good reason," Insync co-founder and chief executive Garry Wyatt said.

Insync chief investment office Monik Kotecha added: "Our core focus has been to deliver consistent and strong outperformance for our investors, with superior volatility characteristics over 11 years and that's what the numbers are proving."

He added that he is pleased with the revenue and profit growth of companies in the Insync Megatrends portfolio.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

"This means we often blend well with high-growth managers who are often more focussed on revenue growth and less so on profitability," Kotecha said.

"What makes us stand out from the herd is that we are not driven by any particular style, market or sector bias; and we are relatively immune from macroeconomic impacts. Rather, it is the way we identify megatrends, and pinpoint the best positioned and most profitable companies within them."

Read more: GPSInsync Funds ManagementMonik KotechaCAREEaston WealthGarry WyattInsync Megatrends
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Powerwrap exec jumps to Insync
Research firm bolsters executive leadership
Dealer groups slam FPA policy
YTML expands team, signs new client
Boutique asset managers co-appoint distribution head
Managed accounts add brilliant value for dealer group
Insync appoints portfolio manager
Global investors missed turning point
Insync apppoints new BDM from YBR
Africa to become major alpha source

Editor's Choice

Stockspot hires from Vanguard

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:23PM
The robo-advice business has appointed a head of superannuation and partnerships, hiring from Vanguard.

Dealer group awards mandate

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:45AM
A dealer group has moved a large global equities mandate to a boutique fund manager.

Fear of greenwashing worse than reality: Report

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:49AM
With much hysteria around greenwashing as ESG becomes increasingly important to investors, S&P has issued a new report theorising concern about greenwashing is often misplaced.

ClearView offloads advice unit

KARREN VERGARA  |   11:29AM
ClearView is divesting its financial advice business for $15.2 million to another ASX-listed firm.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
31-2

AIST Superannuation Investment Conference (ASI) 2021 

SEP
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
15

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

OCT
7

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

OCT
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Under the ASIC funding levy, should financial advisers be forced to pay the regulator's indirect costs (IT support, legal etc.)?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bronwen Moncrieff

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ZENITH INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LIMITED
When Zenith Investment Partners' general manager and head of research Bronwen Moncrieff won the green card lottery, she packed up her life and moved to the US. She tells Annabelle Dickson how, if she hadn't, she wouldn't be where she is today.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.