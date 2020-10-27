DDO top of ASIC's agenda

Design and distributions obligation (DDO) reforms may have been pushed back to October next year as a result of COVID-19 but ASIC said it is top of the priority list for 2021.

Speaking to the annual Credit Law Conference, ASIC commissioner Sean Hughes said DDO reforms remain a top priority for the regulator.

"The design and distribution obligations, which now commence on October 5 next year, represent a step-change in financial services regulation, placing greater responsibility on issuers and distributors of financial products to appropriately design and distribute their financial products," Hughes said.

"The obligations should reduce harms seen from past misselling conduct and poor product design, including those identified during the Royal Commission."

Hughes said the obligations embed a "consumer-centric" approach to the product lifecycle and should assist industry to deliver better outcomes whilst managing non-financial risks and avoiding remediation.

DDO reforms require the industry design fit-for-purpose products that meet consumer needs.

In addition, product providers will also need to take steps to ensure their products are reaching the right consumers including considering how products are marketed and the sales practices adopted.

Hughes said, where poor consumer outcomes are identified, industry will need to consider whether changes are required to the design of their products and how they are being sold.

"ASIC expects compliance with DDO from day one. Not in a 'tick-a-box' way, but compliance in a way that meaningfully improves outcomes for consumers," he said.

"Ultimately, this means firms will need to understand their products and the outcomes they are delivering to consumers.

"In order to do this, industry needs to invest in the data systems now and ensure that they are properly able to monitor the outcomes of their products come October 5 next year."

ASIC is expected to release its final guidance on the DDO obligations in the near future, though Hughes did not specify an exact time frame.