CSC enters partnership with GPT with $860m sale

Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC) has sold a 50% stake in a Sydney premium-grade office tower to GPT Group for $860 million.

The two entities have now also established a new office partnership, and upon completion of the investment, GPT and CSC will each own a 50% interest in the property.

Grosvenor Place is a 44-level premium-grade office tower located in Sydney's CBD. It offers approximately 84,000 sqm of net lettable area with harbour views and direct access to key transport infrastructure.

The new office co-ownership partnership builds on CSC's existing $2.7 billion existing relationship with GPT, which includes premium office assets in Melbourne and Perth.

GPT chief executive Russell Proutt said the investment is one of Sydney's "most iconic" office buildings.

"This partnership with CSC will support the expansion of out $15 billion portfolio of office assets," Proutt said.

"This strategic investment represents an opportunity to secure a landmark asset in Sydney's financial core at a discount to through-the-cycle value and replacement cost.

"With office leasing fundamentals strengthening and long-term capital growth potential, this investment aligns with our strategy to co-invest with our partners and leverage our operational capabilities to deliver strong returns."

Financial close of the transaction is targeted for December 2025 and will be initially funded by GPT with available borrowing capacity.