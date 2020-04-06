COVID-19 sparks renewed fight for commissions

The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic slowdown has spurred a fight among financial advisers to retain commissions, amid news big institutions are turning them off earlier than the law requires.

The Association of Independent Financial Professionals (AIOFP) has made a submission on the implementation of the Royal Commission recommendations calling for the banning of grandfathered commissions to be pushed back by two years to help advisers through the COVID-19 crisis.

The proposed new date for the banning of grandfathered commissions would be 1 January 2023.

The AIOFP also requested that ASIC "stop its current activity of encouraging manufacturers to terminate grandfathered revenue before the legislated 1 January 2021."

The association has previously accused ASIC of prompting institutions to turn off grandfathered commissions early, even when a High Court challenge of the grandfathered commissions ban was on the cards.

"LIF, FASEA, the banning of grandfathered revenue and resultant structural change has led to 23 suicides (COVID -19 death toll is currently 22 at the time of writing), thousands of experienced advisers leaving the industry and threatened the existence of thousands of small business owners and their mostly women employees and their families," AIOFP said in the submission.

"Unless the Federal Government extends concessions to the advice industry like they have done to other sectors, small business and consumers will significantly suffer in the short to medium term and tax payers in the long term."

The AIOFP's renewed fight comes as AMP wrote to customers on 30 March 2020 saying that it would turn off grandfathered commissions before the January 1 deadline.

"The majority of grandfathered adviser commissions on AMP products will cease, and the benefit will be returned to customers in a manner that will depend on how the commissions are currently charged on relevant products," the letter from AMP managing director of superannuation, retirement and platforms Lara Bourguignon said.

A spokesperson for AMP said the majority of commissions are expected to be turned off in the first half of this year as AMP simplifies its super products and the sale of AMP Life goes through.

"We have consistently said we would stop paying grandfathered commission to advisers this year, and return all benefits to the clients themselves. We have made that commitment to our clients and we intend to keep it," the spokesperson said.

"We also recognise the impact of the changes for advisers and the challenging environment that everyone is facing."

Meanwhile, Colonial First State general manager, advice relationships Bryce Quirk wrote to advisers on 3 March 2020 to let them know grandfathered commissions would be turned off on managed investment funds and FirstChoice Employer Super.

AIOFP executive director Peter Johnston told Financial Standard: "We find it bizarre that advisers and consumers must plead with both the regulator and the treasurer to follow the law and only ban grandfathered revenue after the legislated date of 1 January 2020."

He said that he fears the turning off of these commissions will not result in more money in the consumer's pocket at all.

"The Royal Commission has clearly demonstrated that institutions cannot be trusted when dealing with policy holders and will give shareholders and executive bonuses preference," Johnston said.

"No doubt the institutions will find many 'administrative' reasons for extracting large fees from the revenue leaving little for consumers."

