Court dismisses CBA, CFS conflicted remuneration case

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 29 SEP 2022   2:20PM

The Federal Court dismissed ASIC's case against Commonwealth Bank and Colonial First State in relation to the distribution of Essential Super.

CBA staff signed up over 390,000 people to CFS's Essential Super between July 2013 and June 2019. Under an agreement, CBA was entitled to 30% of the total net revenue derived by CFS from the product every financial year. In total, this amounted to about $22.7 million over nine payments.

ASIC alleged CBA and CFS breached conflicted remuneration laws with their agreement to have the former distribute the superannuation product, but the court found that the payments made by CFS to CBA did not constitute benefits within the definition of 'conflicted remuneration', unlike a financial adviser receiving a financial incentive might.

"ASIC, in its case, sought to elevate form over substance which was inconsistent with the language and purpose of the Conflicted Remuneration Provisions. ASIC's case ignored the circumstances in which the Essential Super product was developed and distributed, as well as the commercial realities of intercompany transfers within the same corporate group to effect an allocation of costs and revenues when a joint activity is undertaken by different business units and entities within the one corporate group," the judgement reads.

The case, which commenced in June 2020, was dismissed with costs.

"ASIC pursued this case because we were concerned that the arrangements between Colonial and CBA had the potential to influence the choice of financial product recommended to retail clients or the advice given to retail clients. ASIC will carefully consider the judgment," ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said.

"ASIC will continue to work to ensure retail clients receive appropriate advice, that aligns with their interests."

