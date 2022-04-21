Contango signs distribution deal, flags rebrand

Contango Asset Management has entered into a distribution agreement with a newly launched private credit manager launched by the former chief investment officer of Merricks Capital. It has also signalled its intention to rebrand.

Woodbridge Capital is a private credit investment manager and non-bank lender specialising in commercial real estate, build to rent and agriculture. It is founded by Andrew Torrington, formerly managing director and chief investment officer at non-bank lender Merricks Capital.

Woodbridge will introduce the Woodbridge Private Credit Fund to wholesale investors, a portfolio of 1st mortgage real estate loans with an ESG integrated investment portfolio. It's expected to launch in May.

Contango will distribute Woodbridge's strategies wholesale and institutional clients, it said.

Contango chief executive and managing director Marty Switzer said: "For our organisation, this represents a significant milestone and is consistent with our strategic priorities of engaging best of breed managers and launching products that capture investor interest."

The partnership comes as Contango revealed plans to rebrand to Associate Global Partners (AGP), pending shareholder approval. Effective yesterday, the responsible entity business - Switzer Asset Management - was renamed AGP.

"The word 'Associate' means partnership and our mission is to partner with investment managers and clients for the long term. We seek to build quality relationships, based on trust and the strength of our expertise, and always endeavour to deliver exceptional service and results for our clients," the company said.

The name change will not impact products, strategies or their names.

"The board believes that operating under a single identity that aligns both the company and the RE will provide clarity for Contango's clients and investors, enable the business to focus on its core objective of promoting its investment managers and positing the company for future growth," Switzer said.

He added that the company has pursued several strategic priorities since pivoting away from product manufacturer toward distributor, including flagging a new strategy from California-based firm WCM Investment Management to launch later this year.