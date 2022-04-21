Newspaper icon
Contango signs distribution deal, flags rebrand

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 21 APR 2022   12:37PM

Contango Asset Management has entered into a distribution agreement with a newly launched private credit manager launched by the former chief investment officer of Merricks Capital. It has also signalled its intention to rebrand.

Woodbridge Capital is a private credit investment manager and non-bank lender specialising in commercial real estate, build to rent and agriculture. It is founded by Andrew Torrington, formerly managing director and chief investment officer at non-bank lender Merricks Capital.

Woodbridge will introduce the Woodbridge Private Credit Fund to wholesale investors, a portfolio of 1st mortgage real estate loans with an ESG integrated investment portfolio. It's expected to launch in May.

Contango will distribute Woodbridge's strategies wholesale and institutional clients, it said.

Contango chief executive and managing director Marty Switzer said: "For our organisation, this represents a significant milestone and is consistent with our strategic priorities of engaging best of breed managers and launching products that capture investor interest."

The partnership comes as Contango revealed plans to rebrand to Associate Global Partners (AGP), pending shareholder approval. Effective yesterday, the responsible entity business - Switzer Asset Management - was renamed AGP.

"The word 'Associate' means partnership and our mission is to partner with investment managers and clients for the long term. We seek to build quality relationships, based on trust and the strength of our expertise, and always endeavour to deliver exceptional service and results for our clients," the company said.

The name change will not impact products, strategies or their names.

"The board believes that operating under a single identity that aligns both the company and the RE will provide clarity for Contango's clients and investors, enable the business to focus on its core objective of promoting its investment managers and positing the company for future growth," Switzer said.

He added that the company has pursued several strategic priorities since pivoting away from product manufacturer toward distributor, including flagging a new strategy from California-based firm WCM Investment Management to launch later this year.

Spirit Super pays tribute to Doug Fry

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
One of Spirit Super's founding directors and its longest serving chair, Doug Fry, passed away last week.

Heffron adds head of product

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
SMSF administrator Heffron has appointed a head of product, hiring from BT.

HESTA confirms bid for Ramsay Health Care

ANDREW MCKEAN
Industry super fund HESTA has announced it is part of a consortium led by KKR to acquire all the issued share capital of Ramsay Health Care.

JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

  With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?

Sarah Abood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA
Sarah Abood's new job as chief executive of the Financial Planning Association of Australia is a dream come true for the woman who discovered the power of financial planning at age 17 and has been advocating for the sector ever since. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
