Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Commonwealth Bank appoints new chair

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 APR 2022   12:44PM

Commonwealth Bank has appointed a new chair of the board, with Catherine Livingstone departing in August.

Livingstone has decided to retire from the CBA board after the finalisation of the financial statements and accounts for this financial year.

In her place, the board has elected current non-executive director Paul O'Malley as chair.

He will assume his new position on 10 August 2022.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
Commercial property. Currently 5%+ yield p.a.

Livingstone has been chair of the CBA board since 2017, with her tenure including the Royal Commission in 2018.

"I have been honoured to serve as CBA's chair through a time when the bank has addressed a number of complex challenges and in doing so, rebuilt its reputation as an organisation that seeks to deliver positive outcomes for its customers, people and shareholders," Livingstone said.

"During the coronavirus pandemic, CBA has demonstrated unequivocally that a strong, stable, well capitalised banking sector is vital to Australia's economic and social wellbeing.

"It is a tribute to the efforts of CBA's 48,000 people that they have been committed to transforming the organisation into a simpler and better bank clearly focused on its customers."

She added that she feels now is an appropriate time to hand over to the next chair.

O'Malley is currently chair of the CBA Board Remuneration Committee and has been a board member since January 2019.

He previously served as managing director and chief executive of BlueScope Steel for 10 years until 2017.

"It is a privilege to be appointed chair of the Commonwealth Bank. With the support of the board, chief executive and management team I am absolutely committed to helping CBA build on the strong progress achieved over recent years under Catherine's leadership and continuing to deliver rewarding outcomes for all our stakeholders," O'Malley said.

"CBA has profoundly important obligations to its customers, shareholders and employees, and a vital responsibility to foster economic and social wellbeing.  The bank is playing a leading part in supporting Australia's economic growth agenda and its transition to both a sustainable and a digital economy. Above all, I am a firm believer in the meaningful and crucial role that CBA plays in the lives of its customers and in Australia's national interest."

Read more: Commonwealth BankCatherine LivingstoneCBA Board Remuneration CommitteePaul O'MalleyBlueScope Steel
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

JBWere shakes up leadership
Global X adds to local team
Colonial First State CFO in new role
TCorp appoints financial markets lead
ANZ becomes first Australian bank to develop stablecoin
Midwinter scores AIA mandate
AustralianSuper to grow external mandates, hires
CBA posts strong result, dividend
UniSuper adds three executives
Oliver Wyman recruits former Westpac executive

Editor's Choice

Schroders scores $250m private debt mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Schroders Capital has won its first Australian private debt mandate, with a superannuation fund investing $250 million.

Warakirri Asset Management strengthens retail focus

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Warakirri Asset Management has added to its retail sales team, recruiting from State Street Global Advisors.

Australian economy outperforms: Austrade

CHLOE WALKER
Australia is set to become the world's 12th largest economy in 2023, according to data highlighted in Austrade's latest report.

'We're living in the world China is making': Conference

ANDREW MCKEAN
Appearing at the 2022 ASFA Conference this morning, ABC News journalist Stan Grant has echoed the sentiment that China has arrived as a global superpower and probed Australia's tense but necessitous relationship with its largest trading partner.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
16

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Sarah Abood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA
Sarah Abood's new job as chief executive of the Financial Planning Association of Australia is a dream come true for the woman who discovered the power of financial planning at age 17 and has been advocating for the sector ever since. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.