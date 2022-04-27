Commonwealth Bank appoints new chair

Commonwealth Bank has appointed a new chair of the board, with Catherine Livingstone departing in August.

Livingstone has decided to retire from the CBA board after the finalisation of the financial statements and accounts for this financial year.

In her place, the board has elected current non-executive director Paul O'Malley as chair.

He will assume his new position on 10 August 2022.

Livingstone has been chair of the CBA board since 2017, with her tenure including the Royal Commission in 2018.

"I have been honoured to serve as CBA's chair through a time when the bank has addressed a number of complex challenges and in doing so, rebuilt its reputation as an organisation that seeks to deliver positive outcomes for its customers, people and shareholders," Livingstone said.

"During the coronavirus pandemic, CBA has demonstrated unequivocally that a strong, stable, well capitalised banking sector is vital to Australia's economic and social wellbeing.

"It is a tribute to the efforts of CBA's 48,000 people that they have been committed to transforming the organisation into a simpler and better bank clearly focused on its customers."

She added that she feels now is an appropriate time to hand over to the next chair.

O'Malley is currently chair of the CBA Board Remuneration Committee and has been a board member since January 2019.

He previously served as managing director and chief executive of BlueScope Steel for 10 years until 2017.

"It is a privilege to be appointed chair of the Commonwealth Bank. With the support of the board, chief executive and management team I am absolutely committed to helping CBA build on the strong progress achieved over recent years under Catherine's leadership and continuing to deliver rewarding outcomes for all our stakeholders," O'Malley said.

"CBA has profoundly important obligations to its customers, shareholders and employees, and a vital responsibility to foster economic and social wellbeing. The bank is playing a leading part in supporting Australia's economic growth agenda and its transition to both a sustainable and a digital economy. Above all, I am a firm believer in the meaningful and crucial role that CBA plays in the lives of its customers and in Australia's national interest."