Financial Planning

Colonial First State launches new offering to advisers

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 12 FEB 2024   12:03PM

Colonial First State (CFS) has unveiled CFS 10X, a new offering designed to help ambitious financial advice practices grow.

CFS 10X aims to support the advice community by offering a calendar of dedicated events and webinars.

The program is divided into four main pillars: Your Business, Your People, Your Clients, and Your Expertise.

CFS has promised to provide a comprehensive schedule of national events and webinars, supplemented by masterclasses from top experts.

CFS group executive, distribution Bryce Quirk stated that CFS 10X will offer advisers opportunities to help them achieve their goals.

"This year CFS will be using research and practice case studies into the key drivers of business growth to help advisers unlock opportunities," Quirk said.

"Driving efficiency, achieving scale and expanding your tech capabilities are just some of the areas CFS 10X will be exploring with practices this year."

Quirk acknowledged that advisers are searching for practical solutions when it comes to people management and building a high-performance team.

He added that practices are interested in finding ways to automate their processes to improve efficiency and provide better service to more clients.

"This is why one of the first events we'll be launching through CFS 10X will give advisers access to peer benchmarking, insights and solutions from an industry-wide research study into practice management and productivity," he said.

In partnership with CFS 10X, Elixir Consulting recently conducted a national research study to discover what's working well and what's holding some firms back from reaching their true potential.

The research focused on back-office operations that affect business effectiveness and client experience.

It created industry benchmarks and solutions that can help practices overcome efficiency barriers, structure teams effectively, and design sustainable business models.

