NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Chief economist update: Too much of a good thing could be a bad thing
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  WEDNESDAY, 31 MAR 2021   11:28AM

Healthier consumers are happier consumers are spending consumers.

US consumer confidence has rebounded to its highest level since the onset of the pandemic in America in March last year. This is hardly surprising with cases of coronavirus infections dropping, vaccine distribution running on full steam, a strengthening labour market, generous government handouts and pledges of continued low borrowing costs.

The Conference Board's consumer confidence index jumped by 19.3 points - the biggest monthly increase since April 2003 - to a reading of 109.7 in March. "The Present Situation Index—based on consumers' assessment of current business and labor market conditions—climbed from 89.6 to 110.0. The Expectations Index—based on consumers' short-term outlook for income, business, and labor market conditions—also improved, from 90.9 last month to 109.6 in March" (Conference Board).

Consumers' assessment of current and future labour market conditions also improved.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

According to Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board, "Consumers' renewed optimism boosted their purchasing intentions for homes, autos and several big-ticket items".

And why the heck not? US consumers' fear of catching the bug is diminishing as cases of covid-19 infections drop and vaccines roll.

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

Worlometer.info data shows the seven-day moving average of daily cases of infections in the US falling to 64.6K as of the 29th of March from a peak of 255.6K in January this year.

Also, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that as of 30 March, around 96 million adult Americans have received the first shot of the vaccines, with more than 53 million already fully vaccinated. Vox.com opines that, "At current rates, America is administering nearly 2.8 million Covid-19 vaccine doses a day — roughly enough to vaccinate every adult (18 and older) in the country by July 4" - just in time for Independence Day.

While the US unemployment rate -- at 6.2% in February - remained well-above pre-pandemic levels - 3.5% in February 2020 and 4.4% in March 2020 - the Conference Board's survey shows increased optimism over the jobs outlook. "The proportion expecting more jobs in the months ahead increased from 27.4 percent to 36.1 percent, while those anticipating fewer jobs declined from 21.3 percent to 13.4 percent."

You'll be happy too Virginia, when added to these is US President's US$1.9 trillion "American rescue Plan" that hands out a one-off payment of US$1,400 to most citizens and extends unemployment support, among others.

This is expected to be topped up with another US$4 trillion in new infrastructure spending.

As the saying goes, "something worth doing is worth overdoing".

Jogging Joe is certainly pulling all the stops. But while this is sending the American economy to a roaring 2020's, it's also sparking concern over inflation and soaring US debt - according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), America's public debt soared from US$9 trillion to US$21 trillion between 2010 and 2020.

So much so that benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yields have risen to a 14-month high of 1.78%.

This suggests that Uncle Sam would be paying higher interest payments on its increased debt and it could also force the Fed to raise interest rates sooner than promised to prevent runaway inflation.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: ConsumersAmericaConference BoardAmericansCenters for Disease ControlCongressional Budget OfficeExpectations IndexFedIndependence DayJogging JoeLynn FrancoPlanPreventionSenior Director of Economic IndicatorsSituation IndexUncle SamUS PresidentUS TreasuryVirginia
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: Fed fights back bond bears
Chief economist update: Virus now, inflation later
Chief economist update: Yuan the victim of China's success
Chief economist update: No pandemic on Wall Street
US GDP to contract 6.5%: Fed
Fed buys up BlackRock ETFs
Markets react as antiviral drug disappoints
No time to look back
Dow skyrockets in two-day winning streak
Chief economist update: Stock rally heralds 2020 cheer
Editor's Choice
Multiples paid for client books dip
KARREN VERGARA
How much financial advisers can expect to sell a book of investment and superannuation clients for has decreased over the last two years, according to a new valuation report.
LIC seeks options for performance woes
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Listed investment company Templeton Global Growth Fund (TGG) is considering a range of options to salvage shareholder value after a period of poor returns and consistent discount to its net-tangible assets.
Synchron appoints Queensland manager
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Dealer group Synchron has a new state manager for Queensland.
Mercer creates new sales, strategy roles
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Mercer has made appointments for two newly created roles in its Pacific region leadership team.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Daniel Crowe
Communications
Mancell Financial Group
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Julia Lee
FOUNDER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
BURMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
It was an exercise in good judgement when Julia Lee went out on her own to establish Burman Invest. She shares with Karren Vergara what led to that moment.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something foUh7sjF