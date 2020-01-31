Chief economist update: It's a holiday for the Fed

"Gone Fishing!"

Given "current" market expectations, this would be an appropriate sign on the Fed's door.

As expected, the US central bank kept monetary policy settings unchanged at the conclusion of its January FOMC meeting.

"The Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 1-1/2 to 1-3/4 percent," it said.

And that should be enough for the duration of 2020.

"The Committee judges that the current stance of monetary policy is appropriate to support sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation returning to the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective," it said.

But hold your horses. Recall the "Fed pause" in early 2019? The FOMC Statement released on January 30 last year said almost the same thing,

"...the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 2-1/4 to 2-1/2 percent. The Committee continues to view sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective as the most likely outcomes," it read.

In the Fed we trust. Financial markets trusted the Fed's forward guidance back then so much so that, after the January 2019 meeting, the CME FedWatch Tool put the probability of the Fed remaining on hold until the end of 2019 at 80.2%.

It made sense that time, expectations of a halt in the Fed's rate hike proceedings - it hiked the fed funds rate four times in 2018 - turned the US equity market around just after Christmas 2018 that continued until the January 2019 meeting.

Mission accomplished!

But as we all now know, that paused that refreshed was followed by three 25 basis point cuts - July, September and October.

History repeats? Going through the CME FedWatch Tool, I find that while the market majority expects the Fed to remain on hold at its March, April, June and July meetings - likelihood of no change greater than or equal to easing - the probability that the Fed will cut rates at its September meeting is at 71.5%.

Looking at current US stats, there's a case for both.

US GDP growth accelerated at an annualised quarterly rate of 2.1% in December 2019 (from 1.1% in 2018) and the unemployment rate dropped to a 50-year low of 3.5% (from 3.9%). Not to mention, Wall Street's surge to record highs.

However, inflation continues to ease and remains sub-target - headline PCE price index currently at 1.5% from 1.8% at the end of 2018. Not to mention, the present scare du' jour of the corona virus.

Never say never. As the Fed consistently reiterates, "future adjustments" will depend on incoming data.