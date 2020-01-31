NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Economics
Chief economist update: It's a holiday for the Fed
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  FRIDAY, 31 JAN 2020   11:04AM

"Gone Fishing!"

Given "current" market expectations, this would be an appropriate sign on the Fed's door.

As expected, the US central bank kept monetary policy settings unchanged at the conclusion of its January FOMC meeting.

"The Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 1-1/2 to 1-3/4 percent," it said.

And that should be enough for the duration of 2020.

"The Committee judges that the current stance of monetary policy is appropriate to support sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation returning to the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective," it said.

But hold your horses. Recall the "Fed pause" in early 2019? The FOMC Statement released on January 30 last year said almost the same thing,

"...the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 2-1/4 to 2-1/2 percent. The Committee continues to view sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective as the most likely outcomes," it read.

In the Fed we trust. Financial markets trusted the Fed's forward guidance back then so much so that, after the January 2019 meeting, the CME FedWatch Tool put the probability of the Fed remaining on hold until the end of 2019 at 80.2%.

It made sense that time, expectations of a halt in the Fed's rate hike proceedings - it hiked the fed funds rate four times in 2018 - turned the US equity market around just after Christmas 2018 that continued until the January 2019 meeting.

Mission accomplished!

But as we all now know, that paused that refreshed was followed by three 25 basis point cuts - July, September and October.

History repeats? Going through the CME FedWatch Tool, I find that while the market majority expects the Fed to remain on hold at its March, April, June and July meetings - likelihood of no change greater than or equal to easing - the probability that the Fed will cut rates at its September meeting is at 71.5%.

Looking at current US stats, there's a case for both.

US GDP growth accelerated at an annualised quarterly rate of 2.1% in December 2019 (from 1.1% in 2018) and the unemployment rate dropped to a 50-year low of 3.5% (from 3.9%). Not to mention, Wall Street's surge to record highs.

However, inflation continues to ease and remains sub-target - headline PCE price index currently at 1.5% from 1.8% at the end of 2018. Not to mention, the present scare du' jour of the corona virus.

Never say never. As the Fed consistently reiterates, "future adjustments" will depend on incoming data.

VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: Happy New Year rat
Chief economist update: Coronavirus has gone viral
Chief economist update: Aussie Black Friday spend will end Saturday
Chief economist update: Equity markets struck by coronavirus
Chief economist update: Australians all let's not rejoice
Chief economist update: Strength in jobs downs RBA rate cut expectations
Chief economist update: Moving target
Chief economist update: Turn the beat around
Chief economist update: More from Morrison
Chief economist update: Australia burns
Editor's Choice
BlackRock shuts ASX-listed ETF
KANIKA SOOD
BlackRock has informed investors of its plans to wind up an ASX-listed exchange traded fund following lacklustre demand.
Industry fund dumps Link
HARRISON WORLEY
An industry superannuation fund managing around $2.6 billion in retirement savings has ended its seven-year administration mandate with Link.
AustralianSuper ups admin fees
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper will introduce a new fee for MySuper members from April 2020 to offset the impact of the Protecting Your Super changes.
Preqin opens Australian office
KANIKA SOOD
The alternatives assets data juggernaut is opening an office in Sydney, as it looks to expand its local client base and build its research coverage.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Shane Oliver
HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY AND CHIEF ECONOMIST
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
Industry veteran and arguably one of Australia's most recognisable figures in economics, AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver speaks of the trials and tribulations facing the industry and how he has seen it all before. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something JgGrwfFR