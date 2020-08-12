NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Forecasting is futile
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 AUG 2020   10:49AM

Be afraid...

The National Australia Bank's (NAB) business confidence index dropped to a reading of -14 in July from zero in the previous month.

"Confidence fell in all industries led by mining which saw a sharp decline. With the exception of retail and construction, which saw more modest falls, the other industries declined by 17-19pts. Confidence is now weakest in retail and construction," it reads.

Confidence fell on the east coast - driven by sharp declines in NSW and VIC and a more modest decline in QLD. Confidence is now negative in all states except WA and Tas, with NSW and Vic significantly weaker than the rest."

Business conditions improved to a reading of 0 from -8 in June, but as NAB Group chief economist Alan Oster explains: "It may reflect activity coming off a low base."

Be very afraid...

The survey was conducted from July 22-31 - before the Andrews government declared a "state of disaster" in Victoria and imposed Stage 4 restrictions on Melbourne on August 2 and Stage 3 on regional Victoria, and; before infections started to grow in New South Wales.

These underscore the fluid nature of, well, everything for as long as the coronavirus remains at large.

To quote Niels Bohr: "It is difficult to predict, especially the future".

But in these coronavirus times, forecasting becomes futile.

This is best exemplified by the piece I published yesterday, praising New Zealand and her prime minister Jacinda Ardern's win versus the virus. You would have had it on your monitors around lunchtime yesterday.

It was good ... until the evening of yesterday, when Jacinda took the airwaves announcing the discovery of four new cases of infection while at the same time announcing the re-imposition of Level 3 restrictions on Auckland and Level 2 restrictions on the rest of the country.

Jacinda's response was immediate and it could be seen as tough -- given only four cases of detected infection in the country - but it could be what the doctor ordered, nipping the virus in its bud.

I leave the final words to Auckland's mayor Phil Goff: "We beat community transmission once and we can do again, but that requires all of us to work as a team."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Warakirri launches retail funds
KANIKA SOOD
Melbourne's Warakirri Asset Management has launched new retail funds from its freshly-minted partnership with Northcape Capital.
Synchron compliance lead resigns
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Synchron's general manager of legal, risk and compliance Michael Jones has resigned, with a new appointment to lead the dealer group's compliance.
ASFA sets out productivity plan
ELIZA BAVIN
The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) has released a six-step plan aiming to drive industry-wide productivity gains in superannuation.
CBA profit takes hit, dividend cut
ELIZA BAVIN
The Commonwealth Bank has announced an 11.3% profit hit due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and slashed its dividend by 31%.
Latest News
