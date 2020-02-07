Chief economist update: Coronavirus threatens Tokyo Olympics

The sooner the coronavirus is licked, the better for everybody - more so for Japan.

The Diamond Princess Cruise Ship underscores the positive impact of tourism on Japan's economy. The nearly 4000 tourists quarantined aboard the ship due to the coronavirus are now foreign income from tourism foregone ... and so is its ripple effect on the domestic economy.

According to the Japan Tourism Agency (JTA), international visitors to Japan spend around ¥144,082 each (US$1310) - as at the June quarter of 2018. JTA estimates tourism's impact on the domestic economy as follows:

Ripple effect on production: 46.7 trillion yen (4.9% of gross domestic output)

Value-added inducing effect: 23.7 trillion yen (4.9? of Nominal GDP)

Employment inducing effect: 3.94 million people (6.1% of nationwide employment)

My back of the envelope calculation shows that with the 4000 people quarantined on board the Diamond Princess alone, Japan's lost US$5.2 million in potential tourist spend or around US$40.6 billion, using JTA's estimate of the total number of foreign visitors to Japan in 2018.

The fate of Japan's tourism industry - and its flow on effects on the economy - will depend on how quickly a serum is found and the rate of infection goes into remission.

At this point, it's anyone's guess.

The longer the virus remains virulent, the stronger the likelihood that Japan's Olympic hopes will be dashed - the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is set to commence on July 24.

A Bank of Japan (BOJ) study, titled Economic Impact of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, proclaimed that: "The government's target of 20 million foreign visitors by the year 2020 will most likely be achieved early ... the total number of annual visitors to Japan could reach 33 million by 2020."

The coronavirus has put a big question mark on this. Of greater concern is the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics altogether.

Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo announced that the Games will proceed. But if the coronavirus persists heading into July, there'll be a lot of empty bleachers. Gone too would be tourist spend on shopping, amusement services, food services, accommodation, transport and cultural experiences.

Never mind travel bans and quarantines and what have you, the coronavirus scare would make individual tourists re-think their travel plans.

Even before the coronavirus hit, the IMF's already forecast a slowdown in the Japanese GDP from an estimated 1.0% in 2019 to 0.7% this year. Japanese GDP grew by 1.7% in the year to the third quarter.

Slower growth suggests inflation would remain under the BOJ's target. The central bank could go even more negative or devalue the yen outright to entice tourists.

But while the coronavirus threatens, even free seats wouldn't be enough.