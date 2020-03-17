NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Economics
Chief economist update: China leads the way
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  TUESDAY, 17 MAR 2020   10:55AM

"Hush, little baby don't say a word
Papa's gonna buy you a mocking bird..."

Perhaps, a throwback to my childhood but the lullaby applies to the different stages governments around the planet - culminating in total lockdown of their borders - have been putting in place in efforts to contain the coronavirus. It also applies to the bigger and bigger policy responses by central banks and fiscal authorities.

Just as it's become tedious to keep track of the number of infections on a daily basis, it's become hard to keep tabs on which country has closed its borders, which central bank has eased policy and which government announced new stimulus measures and by what amount.

Still, little baby won't hush. Equity markets are in turmoil with headlines trying to outdo each other for a superlative to describe the crash of 2020.

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

Hardly surprising, given that most major equity markets have lost between a quarter and a third of their value this year to date (so far).

Glum (of Gulliver's Travels fame) immortal cry comes back to haunt: "We're doomed, we'll never make it!"

Sponsored Video
Efficient portfolio design with BT Panorama

And for good reason.

With economic activity frozen in most parts of the globe, a worldwide recession is at hand.

The latest economic stats from China - ground zero - provide an indication of where other economies are headed. Industrial production dropped by 13.5% (year-on-year) in the January-February period following a 6.9% expansion in December. Fixed asset investment plunged by 24.5% over the same period (following a 5.4% gain) and retail sales sank by 20.5% (after growing by 8.0% at the end of 2019).

This understandable and to be expected given the stoppages and closures implemented in the country.

But just as my uncle and his dog blame China for everything corona, Beijing also provides a glimpse of how this coronavirus game of chicken will eventually play out.

At the height of the viral scare in China, the Shanghai composite index was the worst- performing stock market in the world (or at least compared with other major equity markets).

But its containment regulations and monetary and fiscal policy support appears to be working. It's now re-opening its factories and shops for business. So much so, that the Shanghai composite index is now the best-performing stock market in the world (or at least compared with other major equity markets).

Beijing's benchmark index remains 8.6% down this year to date but it's outperformed the S&P 500 (-26.1%), the Euro Stoxx-50 (-31.0%), the FTSE-100 (-31.7%), the Nikkei-225 (-28.1%), the All Ords (-25.6%).

VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: Welcome to the day after tomorrow
Chief economist update: Aussie employment rises... but so does our unemployment rate
Chief economist update: Coronavirus cures climate change
Chief economist update: Who's afraid of COVID-19?
Chief economist update: The crash we have to have
Chief economist update: Japan fails to learn from history (yet again)
Chief economist update: Working nine to five, barely getting by
Chief economist update: COVID-19 solves overtourism in Europe
Chief economist update: The cure for Italy's tourism problem
Chief economist update: A sensationalised version of the flu?
Editor's Choice
Chi-X continues TraCR roll out
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:13PM
Chi-X has released another tranche of US listed-blue chip company TraCRs to meet demand for local access to US mega cap stocks.
World rolls out stimulus
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:01PM
As Prime Minister Scott Morrison updated Australians about the measures being taken at home to stop the spread of COVID-19, other nations around the world announced their own stimulus packages to cushion the economic burden.
Investment manager criminally charged
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:41AM
The Australian arm of a global investment management company has been charged with breaching client money obligations.
Chief economist update: Australian recession here we come
BENJAMIN ONG  |   11:22AM
As one country after another self-isolates itself to contain the growing COVID-19 pandemic, the likelihood that Australia's 28-year run of growth sans recession will come to an end has increased.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ian Macoun
MANAGING DIRECTOR
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Once a civil servant, Pinnacle Investment Management managing director Ian Macoun has built one of Australia's most successful multi-boutique funds management businesses. He tells Kanika Sood how it came to be.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something N3Di95uR