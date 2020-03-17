Chief economist update: China leads the way

"Hush, little baby don't say a word

Papa's gonna buy you a mocking bird..."

Perhaps, a throwback to my childhood but the lullaby applies to the different stages governments around the planet - culminating in total lockdown of their borders - have been putting in place in efforts to contain the coronavirus. It also applies to the bigger and bigger policy responses by central banks and fiscal authorities.

Just as it's become tedious to keep track of the number of infections on a daily basis, it's become hard to keep tabs on which country has closed its borders, which central bank has eased policy and which government announced new stimulus measures and by what amount.

Still, little baby won't hush. Equity markets are in turmoil with headlines trying to outdo each other for a superlative to describe the crash of 2020.

Hardly surprising, given that most major equity markets have lost between a quarter and a third of their value this year to date (so far).

Glum (of Gulliver's Travels fame) immortal cry comes back to haunt: "We're doomed, we'll never make it!"

And for good reason.

With economic activity frozen in most parts of the globe, a worldwide recession is at hand.

The latest economic stats from China - ground zero - provide an indication of where other economies are headed. Industrial production dropped by 13.5% (year-on-year) in the January-February period following a 6.9% expansion in December. Fixed asset investment plunged by 24.5% over the same period (following a 5.4% gain) and retail sales sank by 20.5% (after growing by 8.0% at the end of 2019).

This understandable and to be expected given the stoppages and closures implemented in the country.

But just as my uncle and his dog blame China for everything corona, Beijing also provides a glimpse of how this coronavirus game of chicken will eventually play out.

At the height of the viral scare in China, the Shanghai composite index was the worst- performing stock market in the world (or at least compared with other major equity markets).

But its containment regulations and monetary and fiscal policy support appears to be working. It's now re-opening its factories and shops for business. So much so, that the Shanghai composite index is now the best-performing stock market in the world (or at least compared with other major equity markets).

Beijing's benchmark index remains 8.6% down this year to date but it's outperformed the S&P 500 (-26.1%), the Euro Stoxx-50 (-31.0%), the FTSE-100 (-31.7%), the Nikkei-225 (-28.1%), the All Ords (-25.6%).