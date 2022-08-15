Newspaper icon
Charter Hall sells half-stake in office fund to GIC

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 15 AUG 2022   11:56AM

The Charter Hall Prime Office Fund (CPOF) has sold a 50% interest in the $800 million office project that's being developed on 555 Collins Street, Melbourne to sovereign wealth fund GIC.

Charter Hall managing director and group chief executive David Harrison said the deal would give long-time CPOF investor GIC an opportunity to co-own one of Melbourne's pre-eminent office precincts.

He added that this transaction has provided Charter Hall's flagship office wholesale fund with capital to expand its Melbourne office portfolio via the acquisition of Southern Cross Towers and to further invest in forthcoming stages of the 555 Collins Street development.

Further, on the GIC partnership expansion, Charter Hall Office chief executive Carmel Hourigan commented: "This partnership expansion with GIC provides further evidence of the value of prime real estate and of the commitment from our long-term partners to invest alongside our funds."

"The CPOF portfolio has grown beyond $9.5 billion in scale and represents the single largest office portfolio within the Group's $26 billion office platform."

The 3000m2 555 Collins Street site was acquired in 2018 and subsequently received planning approval for an 84,000m2 twin office tower precinct inclusive of 2300m2 of retail space in May 2020.

Stage 1, which comprises 48,000m2 of lettable area, is under construction and due for 2023 completion.

In December 2021, Aware Super joined Amazon as an anchor tenant of 555 Collins Street, set to occupy six high rise floors of the building.

Aware Super group executive people and workplace Steve Hill said the consolidation of the fund's three Melbourne CBD addresses would bring significant savings to the business over the term of the lease which was a great result for members and its people.

Hill added: "We're strong believers in the value of a physical workspace - and our people agree. While the future will see us continue to embrace a hybrid model of working, the reality is that enabling our Melbourne team to be physically together as part of their working rhythm is good for our people, our culture and ultimately the outcomes that we can provide for our members and clients."

"Our team includes a mix of roles from member service to financial planning, to traditional office-type roles and into our growing internal teams in investments and administration. As a result, we expect our new space will play a central role for our Melbourne-based team over the coming years."

Charter HallGICCPOFPrime Office FundAware SuperSteve HillAmazonCarmel HouriganDavid HarrisonSouthern Cross Towers
