Executive Appointments
Charity LIC chief executive to depart
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 JAN 2021   12:31PM

Future Generation companies' chief executive Louise Walsh will leave after six years and look for new role.

Walsh will step down from the role in April.

Wilson Asset Management chief executive Kate Thorley, who is also a director at Future Generation Investment Company (FGX), will act as the chief executive of both FGX and Future Generation Global Investment Company (FGG) until a permanent replacement is found.

"On behalf of Future Generation's 29 pro bono fund managers, 15,000 shareholders, 20 charity partners and the countless young Australians they support, we thank and congratulate Louise for her outstanding contributions to both companies," said FGX and FGG founder and director Geoff Wilson, FGX chair Jonathan Trollip and FGG chair Belinda Hutchinson. Walsh said she has served three-months' notice and is looking for a new role.

"For the next role, I'd love to work with an exciting, creative entrepreneur like a Geoff Wilson," Walsh told Financial Standard.

"In any career you like to leave on a bit of a high note and the companies are in good space...I am 55 and I feel like there is another big role left in me - or one or two. You can't look for that role when you are currently at a public company."

FGG has forgone $69.6 million in annualised fees since inception, returned 1.9% better than its benchmark over the period. Caledonia, Magellan and Cooper Investors together manage about a third of the LIC's assets.

