Investment

Centuria snaps up six industrial assets for $132m

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 24 JAN 2022   12:17PM

Centuria Industrial REIT (Centuria) has acquired six industrial assets across Australia's eastern seaboard with a combined value of $132.4 million.

The property group said the assets capitalise on land constrained, urban infill markets that are in high demand from ecommerce operators seeking close proximity to densely populated areas to improve supply chain efficiencies.

Among the "mixed bag" of acquisitions is an eight-hectare site in the North Melbourne industrial market of Campbellfield, which has a short term lease.

The acquisitions in Derrimut, Port Melbourne and Wetherill Park adjoin existing Centuria assets, while the Acacia Ridge and Clayton South acquisitions build further scale in its sub-portfolios in South Brisbane and South East Melbourne, respectively.

The acquisitions increase the company's total portfolio to $4 billion and will be funded by new and existing debt facilities.

"One of Centuria Property Fund (CIP)'s strategic focuses is to provide investors with exposure to high quality urban infill industrial locations that cater to last-mile, ecommerce operators," Centuria fund manager Jesse Curtis said.

"The urban infill locations of these eastern seaboard acquisitions provide a favourable leasing outlook for rental growth, underpinned by near zero vacancy, buoyant tenant demand and limited land supply.

"There's a development site in Campbellfield that we've bought that we really feel provides scale and a very good last mile location and put brand new and sustainable product into the portfolio.

"There's also three adjoining assets to our existing land holdings, and these are all in those urban infill environments, so it's really building scale and optionality around those sites."

Curtis said the purchase of this portfolio marks a strong start to 2022 and continues to demonstrate CIP's management capability to source and execute on strategic acquisitions.

CIP's most recent acquisitions nod to the current low yield environment in industrials.

"We're still sitting in a low interest rate environment, and probably one of the biggest factors playing into why industrial yields are at the level they are is evidence of rental growth starting to come through," Curtis explained.

CIP recently released to the market an achievement of 10% rental growth from prior rents to new rents being achieved on leases for the last six months of 2021.

"We're starting to see double digit rental growth, which is fantastic," he concluded.

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
