Cbus plays it steady amid rocky start to the year

After a stretch that's favoured equities, particularly passive strategies, which hasn't bode well for active management or diversified portfolios, the tide is beginning to turn, according to Cbus deputy chief investment officer Leigh Gavin.

Gavin said conditions have changed considerably over the past three months, and that when markets mean revert, the story can change a lot. Here's how he's positioning the $100 billion industry fund.

Since joining Cbus in October 2023, Gavin said the fund's investment philosophy is much the same as it was when he worked on the account in the early 2000s as a consultant at Frontier Advisors.

Gavin said it's a focus on a balanced portfolio with about a third in private markets - infrastructure, property, private equity, and credit - which has helped put the portfolio in good stead over the last 40 years, and which he thinks will for the next 40. Cbus' default investment option has returned 8.87% over the last 40 years to 30 June 2024.

Gavin admits, however, the past couple of years has been "a bit testing," with markets rewarding a narrow group of stocks, the Magnificent Seven and four Australian banks.

But with more volatility this year, and some signs of mean reversion, holding the line on active management, he said, has worked well in the most recent quarter.

"This year, so far, we haven't made any major changes the portfolio. We're doing a bit of deployment in the private market asset classes, and we're holding slightly less equities..." he said.

Cbus has been doing some capital deployment into infrastructure, Gavin said, while its head of debt and alternatives Linda Cunningham, and the credit team continue to look at "interesting opportunities" in that space. The fund is also reviewing all sub-asset classes in Australian unlisted property, where it's currently underweight and sees capacity to deploy.

Meanwhile, Gavin is "just a little bit sanguine on markets," though certainly not exiting equities in any wholesale measures. Why? He noted the S&P 500 delivered a 25% return last year, and while markets came into this year expecting more of the same, it's been a volatile start - the index is down 13.5% year-to-date. That, combined with the US accounting for 67% of the MSCI All Country Index (ACWI) and 70% of the MSCI World Index, has made him more cautious on the outlook.

"We went into this year thinking the new Trump administration would be a mixture of pro-growth and anti-growth measures. We just didn't know what would get announced when," Gavin says.

"I think markets were probably expecting the first 100 days of the Trump administration to be all pro-growth. It's been a mixture... probably more to the anti-growth measures, particularly tariffs.

"We still think this year could be a reasonable year for equities, not that we tend to make 12-month forecasts, but clearly it started in a fairly rocky manner, and we're trying to look through that noise. We still don't think that a US recession is probable. It's certainly possible, but not probable. That's why we're neutral equities at the moment."

He adds that while there's a possibility markets will overact in the weeks ahead, this could open the door to buying opportunities. But so far, the fund has made few changes.

Internalisation

Cbus manages about 36% of its portfolio internally, with plans to lift that figure to around 50% by 2028. Reaching that number will require the fund to build out new strategies, particularly scalable ones that could grow into multi-billion-dollar strategies.

Cbus has a global quality strategy that's been run in-house for five years, Gavin said, and the idea was to add something "somewhat similar" for Australian equities.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, Cbus appointed Cooper Investments veteran Ryan Riedler to the newly created role of head of ASX core strategy for Australian equities.

Gavin said the new strategy initially focused on the ASX 100 stocks, complementing the fund's small-cap team, which has managed the ex-100 segment for around five years.

"We wanted to augment that with a core strategy that can manage the large caps," he said.

"... we think it will be a big part of the portfolio in years to come."

That said, Gavin signposted that the fund doesn't intend to completely internalise its Australian equities exposure.

"There's a role for external managers in the portfolio, and we think internal strategies, particularly in the core space, blend well with them, so long as they're delivering alpha," Gavin said.

"I think we'll always have external managers in the portfolio. There's a variety of things across our whole investment portfolio that I think are best done by specialists in their area."

For example, Gavin said equity strategies, like deep value and deep growth, tend to be best managed by specialist firms whose investment philosophies align with those styles.

"So long as they're performing, after fees, we always see a role in the portfolio for those types of managers with special skill sets that are difficult to internalise," Gavin said.

As of 30 June 2024, the investment manager responsible for the largest share of Cbus' $21.3 billion Australian equities portfolio was IFM Investors ($4.2 billion), followed by internally managed assets ($2.8 billion), and Ausbil Investment Management ($2.7 billion).

For Cbus' $25.6 billion international equities portfolio, RQI Investors managed the prevailing slice ($4.8 billion), followed by internally managed assets ($4.6 billion), and Arrowstreet ($3 billion).

In private equity and infrastructure, Gavin said Cbus partners with "great" general partners globally, both by committing capital to their funds and by participating in co-investments alongside them.

"We like investing with them, rather than necessarily bidding against them," Gavin said.

ROC Private Equity is the investment manager to which Cbus has allocated the largest share of its private equity investments ($675 million). In infrastructure, IFM Investors again holds the fund's largest mandate ($5.9 billion) - about half the value of its infrastructure portfolio.

Gavin concluded that Cbus is "in the sweet spot for investing," even if, as he admitted, every fund tends to believe that about itself. That's because the fund is big enough to do most things internally, while still small enough to invest in almost everything, he said.

"We're internalising things because we want to, not because we have to," Gavin said.