Investment

Cboe calls time on Australian market

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  MONDAY, 3 NOV 2025   11:47AM

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe), the parent company of Cboe Australia, is selling the Australian business to sharpen its strategic focus on emerging growth opportunities.

Announcing the decision during its Q3 business update, Cboe has initiated the sales process for both Cboe Australia and Cboe Canada, despite sound performance.

Cboe Australia was launched in October 2011 as Chi-X Australia as an alternative avenue for Australian equities, and was rebranded to its current form after being acquired by Cboe in 2021.

Cboe declined to comment on interested parties but noted that the decision was made to realign its business portfolio to sharpen strategic focus, ensuring the company is "well-positioned" for the future.

It also said that innovation and competition are the core components for continuing to deliver for the local market and investors, noting that ASIC has been fostering competition through its support.

ASIC recently approved Cboe Australia's listing application to further level the playing field with the ASX.

"Our Australian and Canadian equities businesses have consistently performed well and earned a reputation for innovation, reliability, and customer service. We believe these businesses are well positioned for future growth under new ownership," Cboe chief operating officer Chris Isaacson said.

"Cboe Australia and Cboe Canada have benefited greatly from a supportive regulatory environment, and we're grateful to these regulators for fostering competition. We will work closely with regulators and customers in both countries to ensure a successful transition."

ASIC confirmed that it will work closely with Cboe throughout the sale process to ensure a "successful transition", while asserting that competition has brought resilience, greater liquidity, and lower costs to Australia's securities markets.

Cboe Australia has played a critical role in delivering these outcomes, ASIC said.

Currently, Cboe Australia processes around 20% of the nation's daily trading volume, representing almost $2 billion.

ETF Shares recently initiated the migration process to the ASX for broader access. Still, it highlighted Cboe's contribution to the local market.

"We salute Cboe's professionalism and commitment to Australia's financial markets. Their work has made a real difference in getting costs down for Australian consumers," ETF Shares chief executive Cliff Man said.

"Australia needs competition throughout the supply chain, and Cboe Australia has done a yeoman's work here. We are grateful to Emma Quinn and her team for their support in getting ETF Shares off the ground."

