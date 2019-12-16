CBA underpayments reach $53 million

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia will commence payments of a further $14.9 million as employee underpayments surpass $53 million.

The bank said it has notified and repaid approximately 41,000 current and former employees, leave balances have been increased where appropriate and additional superannuation contributions have been paid.

The review, carried out by the bank, examined pay and a broad range of entitlements for current and former full time, part time and casual employees back to 2010.

CBA said the review is substantially complete and will be finalised this financial year, with CBA adding it expects the remaining payments to be approximately $25 million plus interest.

CBA chief executive Matt Comyn said it was unacceptable that employees were not paid their correct entitlements.

"This should never have happened and I apologise to anyone impacted by these past errors. Our priority is to complete the payments with interest and, where applicable, superannuation," Comyn said.

The underpayments were self-reported by the bank to the Fair Work Ombudsman in February this year, with CBA working closely with the ombudsman as it conducts its own investigation into the matter.

The bank said the underpayments were discovered in early 2018, as part of a broader program of work to strengthen controls.

CBA commenced a review of employee entitlements including pay, allowances and leave for current and former full-time, part-time and casual employees of the CBA group, including Bankwest.

"Through this work, a range of discrepancies was identified, including both under and over-payments of salary, leave and other entitlements," the bank said.

"The review has been comprehensive. It included over 10 million payslips, accounting for over one billion hours worked by approximately 250,000 current and former employees."

"While a focus of the review has been paying people as quickly as possible, we have also implemented a new payroll system with enhanced governance and controls to ensure these errors do not happen again."

CBA said it will provide a final update following the completion of the review.