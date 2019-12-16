NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Regulatory
CBA underpayments reach $53 million
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 16 DEC 2019   12:04PM

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia will commence payments of a further $14.9 million as employee underpayments surpass $53 million.

The bank said it has notified and repaid approximately 41,000 current and former employees, leave balances have been increased where appropriate and additional superannuation contributions have been paid.

The review, carried out by the bank, examined pay and a broad range of entitlements for current and former full time, part time and casual employees back to 2010.

CBA said the review is substantially complete and will be finalised this financial year, with CBA adding it expects the remaining payments to be approximately $25 million plus interest.

CBA chief executive Matt Comyn said it was unacceptable that employees were not paid their correct entitlements.

"This should never have happened and I apologise to anyone impacted by these past errors. Our priority is to complete the payments with interest and, where applicable, superannuation," Comyn said.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - Introduction to managed accounts

The underpayments were self-reported by the bank to the Fair Work Ombudsman in February this year, with CBA working closely with the ombudsman as it conducts its own investigation into the matter.

The bank said the underpayments were discovered in early 2018, as part of a broader program of work to strengthen controls.

CBA commenced a review of employee entitlements including pay, allowances and leave for current and former full-time, part-time and casual employees of the CBA group, including Bankwest.

"Through this work, a range of discrepancies was identified, including both under and over-payments of salary, leave and other entitlements," the bank said.

"The review has been comprehensive. It included over 10 million payslips, accounting for over one billion hours worked by approximately 250,000 current and former employees."

"While a focus of the review has been paying people as quickly as possible, we have also implemented a new payroll system with enhanced governance and controls to ensure these errors do not happen again."

CBA said it will provide a final update following the completion of the review.

Read more: CBACommonwealth Bank of AustraliaMatt ComynFair Work Ombudsman
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
CBA chief tasked with rebuilding banking
APRA to take transparent approach
CommInsure enters guilty plea
CBA wealth boss to exit
Westpac chief believes in financial advice
CBA finalises CommInsure sale
CommInsure eyes deferred lifetime annuities
Count Financial bolsters team as part of transition
Equity Trustees wins Colonial mandate
CommInsure charged over hawking
Editor's Choice
Government fund adds to board
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:18AM
A $44 billion superannuation fund has added a public sector expert to its board.
The super choice of the super wealthy
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:15AM
An $83 billion super fund is the pick of the bunch for wealthy Australians, according to new research from Roy Morgan.
Westpac served class action
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:51PM
Westpac has confirmed it was served with a class action on behalf of shareholders in relation to the AUSTRAC investigation.
NULIS satisfies ASIC requirements
HARRISON WORLEY
A report handed to ASIC by global consultant KPMG shows NAB's superannuation trustee has met its additional license conditions.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should the financial advice provided by superannuation funds be subject to tighter regulation?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jodie Hampshire
MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LLC
It might be easy to look at Jodie Hampshire, Russell Investments Australia managing director, and wonder how she does it all. She's leader of a $23 billion business, mum to four children, grandmother to one, has written a book and is working on another. She spoke to Elizabeth McArthur about how she does it all, mindfully.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2019 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Orp6PRXx