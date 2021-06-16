NEWS
General

Calls for Royal Commission into housing

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 JUN 2021   12:43PM

Researchers from the University of New South Wales have issued an alarming report on the state of the Australian housing market, referring to it as a "beast" that is "rampaging through the economy".

The researchers are calling for a Royal Commission into the housing future of Australia, with the housing market now valued at $8.1 trillion; double the value it was a decade ago and almost three times the value of the superannuation system.

In a paper, they argued that the hot residential property market is at the expense of broader economic stability.

UNSW researchers Hal Pawson, Bill Randolph and Fatemeh Aminpour partnered with Duncan Maclennan and Jinqiao Long from the University of Glasgow and Chris Leishman from the University of South Australia to produce Housing: Taming the elephant in the economy.

They concluded that over the last 40 years Australia's housing system outcomes have exacerbated inequalities of both income and wealth, compromised economic and financial stability and negatively impacted labour productivity.

Compounding the issue, they argued, is a dearth of skills, institutions, and governance structures to understand the housing system and construct a coherent policy response.

In a survey of 87 leading economists and housing experts, 85% said policymakers should pay greater attention to the economic productivity effects of housing market outcomes such as costs, tenure, quality and proximity to work.

And 67% of economists think there is a lack of coherent housing market strategy for Australia and that this constitutes a barrier to the post-pandemic recovery.

Nearly three quarters (73%) of the experts believed that high mortgage debts, reflecting high house prices, raise instability risks for the economy and 85% think short term interest rate policies are insufficient to support macroeconomic stability.

Overall household debt has risen substantially relative to GDP from 70% in 1990 to almost 185% by 2020. Some three quarters of this debt is in mortgages and 60% of debt held by Australian banks is in the form of residential mortgages, one of the highest globally and greatly exposing the banking system to potential disruption.

Home ownership rates, meanwhile, have halved for under-35s since 1995.

Along with the Royal Commission, which the researchers say is needed due to the fundamental nature of the issues involved in the current state of the housing market, the paper makes other recommendations.

They want a cabinet-rank post responsible for housing policies and outcomes, closely linked to the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, as well as a permanent housing committee as part of the National Cabinet structure.

Crucial in the paper's recommendations is that there should be a national housing strategy and the Reserve Bank of Australia should have formal accountability on maintaining a more stable and well-functioning housing market.

