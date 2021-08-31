Bravura appoints head of Sonata Alta

Bravura has hired an industry super operations manager as its head of Sonata Alta.

Nicole Kennedy started in the role on August 30.

She reports to Bravura's head of operations for Australia Jon Alder.

She joins from CareSuper and previously worked at VicSuper (since merged with Aware Super) in operations roles.

At Bravura, she will head the delivery of the firm's Sonata Alta product, which is a digital-first Business Processes as a Service (BPaaS) operating model, delivering contracted business process outcomes to enterprise funds of scale.

The firm said Kennedy will lead a team across compliance, technology, and operations to deliver the Sonata Alta model as it forms it into a separate business unit. The team will make key new hires, it said.

"Nicole is a highly accomplished leader who comes to Bravura with a deep experience of the super industry and brings a strong vision of the future operating models for superannuation fund servicing...[She] is deeply experienced in supporting funds to transform," a spokesperson for Bravura said.

Bravura Sonata's clients include Aware Super, which in October 2020 announced it had signed a seven-year contract with Bravura as it in-housed member experience, including administration (at the time done by Mercer).

Aware signed up to use a set of Bravura products, underpinned by Sonata Alta, including a dedicated support team. Other Bravura products that the fund said it will use included AdviceOS, Babel Superstream messaging and member and adviser digital offerings.