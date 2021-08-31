NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments
Sponsored by

Bravura appoints head of Sonata Alta

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 31 AUG 2021   12:28PM

Bravura has hired an industry super operations manager as its head of Sonata Alta.

Nicole Kennedy started in the role on August 30.

She reports to Bravura's head of operations for Australia Jon Alder.

She joins from CareSuper and previously worked at VicSuper (since merged with Aware Super) in operations roles.

At Bravura, she will head the delivery of the firm's Sonata Alta product, which is a digital-first Business Processes as a Service (BPaaS) operating model, delivering contracted business process outcomes to enterprise funds of scale.

The firm said Kennedy will lead a team across compliance, technology, and operations to deliver the Sonata Alta model as it forms it into a separate business unit. The team will make key new hires, it said.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

"Nicole is a highly accomplished leader who comes to Bravura with a deep experience of the super industry and brings a strong vision of the future operating models for superannuation fund servicing...[She] is deeply experienced in supporting funds to transform," a spokesperson for Bravura said.

Bravura Sonata's clients include Aware Super, which in October 2020 announced it had signed a seven-year contract with Bravura as it in-housed member experience, including administration (at the time done by Mercer).

Aware signed up to use a set of Bravura products, underpinned by Sonata Alta, including a dedicated support team. Other Bravura products that the fund said it will use included AdviceOS, Babel Superstream messaging and member and adviser digital offerings.

Read more: Aware SuperBravura SonataNicole Kennedy
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Equal Pay Day offers sobering reminder
Emmi appoints head of business development
Industry funds to dominate in 2025
Fiducian's FUA inches to $4bn
Super ASX dominance trends down: Research
Aware Super, VISSF merger to proceed
Aware Super hits $150bn, hires
Aware, AustralianSuper, QIC back infra investor
Bennelong boards appoint chair
Aware questioned on bonuses

Editor's Choice

Mergers don't always lead to scale benefits: Barry

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:42PM
There is a misunderstanding that superannuation fund mergers will automatically lead to scale benefits for members, according to Spirit Super's chief investment officer.

Rest streamlines asset classes

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
In a move to better align itself to the Your Future, Your Super benchmarks, the $62 billion industry superannuation fund is changing the way it categorises its investment options, shifting from 11 asset classes to seven 'mega asset classes'.

Departures continue at AMP Capital MAG

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:35PM
Another portfolio manager has left AMP Capital for a $3.2 billion Sydney investment firm, as the latter readies a new fund.

Zurich introduces gender affirmation leave

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:48AM
Zurich Australia and New Zealand has strengthened its support for LGBTQ+ workers by introducing gender affirmation leave.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bronwen Moncrieff

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ZENITH INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LIMITED
When Zenith Investment Partners' general manager and head of research Bronwen Moncrieff won the green card lottery, she packed up her life and moved to the US. She tells Annabelle Dickson how, if she hadn't, she wouldn't be where she is today.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.