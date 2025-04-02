Brandes appoints new sales director for APAC

San Diego-headquartered boutique advisory firm Brandes Investment Partners has appointed an Australian to be its director of sales in APAC, in an effort to deepen its relationships across the region's wealth market.

Brandes appointed Diya Lowe, formerly the head of institutional for Southeast Asia at investment manager Ninety One, to support its private bank and high net worth clients.

Brandes said she will bolster its client servicing capabilities, drawing on her experience in Australia and the wider region.

Prior to joining Ninety One, Lowe spent over a decade at Lazard Asset Management.

She began her career at the asset management firm in 2007 as a product manager, later leading the product team, and held roles including national account manager, and finally senior-vice president of business development and marketing, before leaving in 2018.

Brandes Investment Partners Asia chief executive Anita Krishnamoorthy said the firm, with its long-standing footprint in Asia, is continuing to grow its business across APAC and strengthen its team.

"The addition of Diya with her impressive experience is evidence of our commitment to the region - across Asia and especially Australia," Krishnamoorthy said.

"We look forward to continuing to deliver unparalleled, long-term value to our clients."

Brandes applies a value investing approach to security selection, seeking to capitalise on market irrationality and short-term security mispricing by buying stocks and bonds that it believes are undervalued based on its estimates of their true worth.

The firm has approximately US$26.2 billion in assets under management and a further US$2.4 billion in assets under advice, as of 31 December 2025.

As of the same date, most of its assets were allocated to international and global equities, accounting for 30% and 21% of total assets by mandates, respectively.