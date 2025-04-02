Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

Brandes appoints new sales director for APAC

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 APR 2025   12:39PM

San Diego-headquartered boutique advisory firm Brandes Investment Partners has appointed an Australian to be its director of sales in APAC, in an effort to deepen its relationships across the region's wealth market.

Brandes appointed Diya Lowe, formerly the head of institutional for Southeast Asia at investment manager Ninety One, to support its private bank and high net worth clients.

Brandes said she will bolster its client servicing capabilities, drawing on her experience in Australia and the wider region.

Prior to joining Ninety One, Lowe spent over a decade at Lazard Asset Management.

She began her career at the asset management firm in 2007 as a product manager, later leading the product team, and held roles including national account manager, and finally senior-vice president of business development and marketing, before leaving in 2018.

Brandes Investment Partners Asia chief executive Anita Krishnamoorthy said the firm, with its long-standing footprint in Asia, is continuing to grow its business across APAC and strengthen its team.

"The addition of Diya with her impressive experience is evidence of our commitment to the region - across Asia and especially Australia," Krishnamoorthy said.

"We look forward to continuing to deliver unparalleled, long-term value to our clients."

Brandes applies a value investing approach to security selection, seeking to capitalise on market irrationality and short-term security mispricing by buying stocks and bonds that it believes are undervalued based on its estimates of their true worth.

The firm has approximately US$26.2 billion in assets under management and a further US$2.4 billion in assets under advice, as of 31 December 2025.

As of the same date, most of its assets were allocated to international and global equities, accounting for 30% and 21% of total assets by mandates, respectively.

Read more: Brandes Investment PartnersSalesNinety OneWealthDiya LoweAnita KrishnamoorthyLazard Asset ManagementValue investing
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

CFS Edge, North enhance platform capabilities
Perpetual profits dented after KKR deal goes up in smoke
Iress posts strong profit rebound, completes transformation program
Our results were strong: Alexis George
AMP profit dives as advice business sale bites
Trump orders creation of US sovereign wealth fund
FundBase to launch platform for retail access to private markets
Iress expands wealth team with multiple new roles
Monetary policy to underscore 2025 allocations
Insignia rejects Bain Capital takeover proposal

Editor's Choice

WTL mergers three advice firms amid joint venture

KARREN VERGARA
WT Financial Group (WTL) is consolidating three financial advice practices - Titan Financial Planning, Darwin Financial Services and Wealth Connect Financial Services - after announcing its joint venture with Merchant Wealth Partners this week.

Apex wins $7bn super admin mandate

KARREN VERGARA
Apex Group has won a mandate to administer Diversa Trustees' $7 billion master trust business.

Members press super funds for sustainable investments

MATTHEW WAI
Members increasingly demand superannuation funds to provide sustainable investment options, particularly retirees who want to leave a more sustainable world for the next generation, top super fund leaders say.

Aussies need help to navigate the great wealth transfer: Fidelity

MATTHEW WAI
As Australians prepare for the great intergenerational wealth transfer, many are voicing concerns around navigating the legal, financial and investment aspects, a new study by Fidelity International found.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
15

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Katie Petering

Katie Petering

DIRECTOR, MULTI ASSET
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Proving to her parents the worth of their sacrifices and some well-timed advice from a former manager have provided the momentum behind Katie Petering's career success. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media