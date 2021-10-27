NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Insurance
Sponsored by

BOQ divests St Andrew's Insurance

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 OCT 2021   12:11PM

Bank of Queensland will offload St Andrew's Insurance for $23 million after receiving approval from APRA.

BOQ announced on 14 October 2020 that it entered into an agreement with Farmcove Investment Holdings to sell St Andrew's subject to APRA's blessing.

"Following the receipt of APRA approval, there are no remaining conditions to completion of the sale," BOQ announced yesterday.

The deal is set to finalise tomorrow. The bank is expected to make a post‐tax statutory loss of about $26 million after the transaction.

Sponsored by MLC Asset Management
Find out why 44% of advisers are using managed accounts

St Andrew's was embroiled in the Hayne Royal Commission for its affiliation with Select AFSL's dodgy sales practices.

Select terminated its agreement to distribute and promote St Andrew's funeral insurance products on 19 March 2018. During that period, St Andrew's made a voluntary disclosure to ASIC about Select potentially mis-selling funeral insurance.

An ASIC investigation also found that phone-based sales practices of Let's Insure, a subsidiary of Select, had three times more inappropriate life insurance sales tactics than the other firms under review.

BOQ acquired St. Andrew's in 2010 from the Commonwealth Bank, taking over the core businesses of consumer credit and life insurance.

Read more: APRASt Andrew's InsuranceBank of QueenslandASICSelect AFSLCommonwealth BankFarmcove Investment HoldingsHayne Royal Commission
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

CBA completes review, sued by FWO
Unlisted asset valuation processes largely inadequate: APRA
No proof of member benefit: APRA on super fund spends
MetLife upgrades adviser platform
APRA appoints investment risk lead from TCorp
Scariest themes for investors revealed
Christian Super enhances insurance offering
APRA readies new super fund remuneration regime
Actuaries Institute devises director skills checklist
EISS Super answers tough questions

Editor's Choice

Natixis hires sales director from First Sentier

KARREN VERGARA
Natixis Investment Managers hired an institutional sales director who spent nearly a decade at First Sentier Investors.

LGIAsuper, Energy Super change fees

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The newly merged LGIAsuper and Energy Super have scrapped a weekly administration fee and will retain an annual fee as a result of scale benefits.

Fidelity moves on net zero

ANNABELLE DICKSON
Fidelity International launched a climate investing policy with a rating scheme in a bid to halve its carbon emissions by 2030.

Taxpayer Bill of Rights recommended

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Tax and Revenue has recommended that the Australian Tax Office develop a Bill of Rights' for taxpayers.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Sutcliffe
Operations Manager - Paraplanning
Viridian Advisory
Rob Coyte
Chief Executive Officer
Shartru Wealth
Jack Nelson
Portfolio Manager
Stewart Investors
Robert Almeida Jr
Global Investment Strategist
MFS International Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
2

Sustainable Impact Investing Webinar 

NOV
11

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
25

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

DEC
2

Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you agree that integrating ESG and responsible investment considerations should be standard practice in investment management?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Cassandra Crowe

HEAD OF CONSULTANTS AND RESEARCH
T. ROWE PRICE INTERNATIONAL LTD
T. Rowe Price vice president, head of consultant relations Australia and New Zealand Cassandra Crowe is a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion. Here she explains her philosophy for making a positive difference. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.