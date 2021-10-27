BOQ divests St Andrew's Insurance

Bank of Queensland will offload St Andrew's Insurance for $23 million after receiving approval from APRA.

BOQ announced on 14 October 2020 that it entered into an agreement with Farmcove Investment Holdings to sell St Andrew's subject to APRA's blessing.

"Following the receipt of APRA approval, there are no remaining conditions to completion of the sale," BOQ announced yesterday.

The deal is set to finalise tomorrow. The bank is expected to make a post‐tax statutory loss of about $26 million after the transaction.

St Andrew's was embroiled in the Hayne Royal Commission for its affiliation with Select AFSL's dodgy sales practices.

Select terminated its agreement to distribute and promote St Andrew's funeral insurance products on 19 March 2018. During that period, St Andrew's made a voluntary disclosure to ASIC about Select potentially mis-selling funeral insurance.

An ASIC investigation also found that phone-based sales practices of Let's Insure, a subsidiary of Select, had three times more inappropriate life insurance sales tactics than the other firms under review.

BOQ acquired St. Andrew's in 2010 from the Commonwealth Bank, taking over the core businesses of consumer credit and life insurance.