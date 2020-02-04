NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
Bonds not out of the game
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 4 FEB 2020   11:28AM

Bond managers appear to be taking a more active approach to investing in the current low-volatility environment, according to Bank of China's head of fixed income Mark Todd.

Looking into the performance of the major bond funds form the last 12 months, Todd said the figures might surprise investors.

"Fund manager performance is as diverse as the strategies they use. Some recent performances could be viewed as surprising for many readers who assume bonds are not only boring, but they don't return much," Todd said.

Legg Mason Western Asset Macro Opportunities Bond Fund saw a return of 15.94% last year, followed by Coolabah Active Composite Bond Strategy with 11.5% returns and Ardea Inflation Linked Bond Fund with 9.77%.

"Each manager will have somewhat unique approaches - it could be via inflation, or a focus on government debt, some will be invested in different elements of the capital stack and others will be very active," Todd said.

"I cannot speak for these managers but it wouldn't surprise me if they were active managers and I mean very active.  The traditional view has been to buy and hold, I wouldn't be surprised if these managers employ a relative value basis.  Good managers look to take advantage of mispricing and curve shape."

Todd said it is difficult to imagine an environment where interest rates will rise in the medium term, especially given the markets are indicating rates are more likely to fall further as monetary policy tries to answer for global economic challenges.

"Money is agnostic, and it searches the globe for the best rate that can be achieved which means if bank funding costs reduce, then their desire for expensive, as far as banks are concerned, term deposits decreases, meaning all types of investors will be driven to hopefully higher returning assets," Todd said.

"In the present investment climate, investors should search for managers who are successful in conservative assets, there are enough managers who claim they have a special sauce when it comes to equities but as cash rates trend lower and as cash reserves increase, find a manager who can outperform in the most boring asset class of them all: fixed income and cash."

Read more: Bond FundBank of ChinaMark Todd
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update:China prepares anti-viral injection
Chief economist update: The PBOC stimulates
NAB fixed income sales director moves to BOC
Chief economist update: Tweeting Trump versus totalitarian Xi
Chief economist update: Look out below
Chief economist update: The (trade) war is back on
Chief economist update: China is back on track
Chief economist update: China and the spring in its step
Chief economist update: Be fearful when indicators show no fear
Chief economist update: Policy normalisation interrupted
Editor's Choice
BlackRock shuts ASX-listed ETF
KANIKA SOOD
BlackRock has informed investors of its plans to wind up an ASX-listed exchange traded fund following lacklustre demand.
Industry fund dumps Link
HARRISON WORLEY
An industry superannuation fund managing around $2.6 billion in retirement savings has ended its seven-year administration mandate with Link.
AustralianSuper ups admin fees
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper will introduce a new fee for MySuper members from April 2020 to offset the impact of the Protecting Your Super changes.
Preqin opens Australian office
KANIKA SOOD
The alternatives assets data juggernaut is opening an office in Sydney, as it looks to expand its local client base and build its research coverage.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should the Retirement Income Review revise the regulatory settings for Comprehensive Income Products for Retirement (CIPRs)?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Louise Walsh
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
PHILANTHROPY AUSTRALIA INC
Future Generation chief executive Louise Walsh isn't the kind of person who waits for an opportunity to fall at her feet; she creates them herself. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something ZwO2hKLO