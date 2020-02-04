Bonds not out of the game

Bond managers appear to be taking a more active approach to investing in the current low-volatility environment, according to Bank of China's head of fixed income Mark Todd.

Looking into the performance of the major bond funds form the last 12 months, Todd said the figures might surprise investors.

"Fund manager performance is as diverse as the strategies they use. Some recent performances could be viewed as surprising for many readers who assume bonds are not only boring, but they don't return much," Todd said.

Legg Mason Western Asset Macro Opportunities Bond Fund saw a return of 15.94% last year, followed by Coolabah Active Composite Bond Strategy with 11.5% returns and Ardea Inflation Linked Bond Fund with 9.77%.

"Each manager will have somewhat unique approaches - it could be via inflation, or a focus on government debt, some will be invested in different elements of the capital stack and others will be very active," Todd said.

"I cannot speak for these managers but it wouldn't surprise me if they were active managers and I mean very active. The traditional view has been to buy and hold, I wouldn't be surprised if these managers employ a relative value basis. Good managers look to take advantage of mispricing and curve shape."

Todd said it is difficult to imagine an environment where interest rates will rise in the medium term, especially given the markets are indicating rates are more likely to fall further as monetary policy tries to answer for global economic challenges.

"Money is agnostic, and it searches the globe for the best rate that can be achieved which means if bank funding costs reduce, then their desire for expensive, as far as banks are concerned, term deposits decreases, meaning all types of investors will be driven to hopefully higher returning assets," Todd said.

"In the present investment climate, investors should search for managers who are successful in conservative assets, there are enough managers who claim they have a special sauce when it comes to equities but as cash rates trend lower and as cash reserves increase, find a manager who can outperform in the most boring asset class of them all: fixed income and cash."