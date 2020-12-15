NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
BNP Paribas wins custody mandate
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 15 DEC 2020   12:35PM

BNP Paribas has won a mandate to serve as sub-custodian in Australia and New Zealand for a large European firm.

Clearstream appointed BNP Paribas Securities Services to provide local sub-custody services.

Clearstream currently has a partnership with BNP Paribas Securities Services, which provides clearing and custody services across the Euronext stock exchange and Turkish markets.

"Together with our recently opened Clearstream Australia subsidiary, this new partnership gives us the best conditions to serve our local customers and international customers investing in this thriving region. We look forward to this joint undertaking," Clearstream head of investor services and financing Samuel Riley said.

Luc Renard, BNP Paribas Securities Services head of financial intermediaries client line and digital transformation for APAC, said the alignment between the firms' ambitions in Australia and New Zealand, together with innovative digital solutions, will develop new custody models to meet clients' changing needs.

Luxembourg-based Clearstream acquired Ausmaq in May 2019. In June of this year, Ausmaq was rebranded to Clearstream Australia.

Ausmaq was purchased from NAB, making way for Clearstream to enter the Australian market.

Globally, Clearstream, which is part of the Deutsche Borse Group, has about EUR15 trillion ($24.2tn) in assets under custody.

Read more: AusmaqBNP Paribas Securities ServicesClearstream AustraliaNew Zealand forAPACDeutsche Borse GroupEuronextJune ofLuc RenardNABSamuel Riley
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Nabtrade brokerage to support rural youth
Count Financial targets growth with new hire
Key AMP executive resigns
J.P. Morgan names new APAC equity strategy head
MLC names head of retail distribution
Data letting ESG down: BlackRock
Mike Baird to chair government fund
Link hires from QSuper, NAB
IOOF unfazed by poor MLC result
RBA, CBA, NAB partner for wholesale currency
Editor's Choice
ETF industry revenues revealed
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:47PM
Fund managers reaped $211 million in revenue from listing their strategies in ASX's ETF marketplace in the year to September, with BetaShares taking the biggest slice.
QIC hires investment director
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:40PM
The $54 billion fund manager has hired from Cambridge Associates to add an investment director to its global private capital team.
Regulators alert trustees of new obligations
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:40PM
The financial services and superannuation regulators have expressed their expectations to trustees on the new member outcomes, and product design and distribution obligations.
New chief executive at Fitzpatricks Group
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:38PM
The national advice group has appointed a new chief executive to succeed co-founder John Woodley, as he moves to an executive chair role.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something hTeyTQcL