BNP Paribas wins custody mandate

BNP Paribas has won a mandate to serve as sub-custodian in Australia and New Zealand for a large European firm.

Clearstream appointed BNP Paribas Securities Services to provide local sub-custody services.

Clearstream currently has a partnership with BNP Paribas Securities Services, which provides clearing and custody services across the Euronext stock exchange and Turkish markets.

"Together with our recently opened Clearstream Australia subsidiary, this new partnership gives us the best conditions to serve our local customers and international customers investing in this thriving region. We look forward to this joint undertaking," Clearstream head of investor services and financing Samuel Riley said.

Luc Renard, BNP Paribas Securities Services head of financial intermediaries client line and digital transformation for APAC, said the alignment between the firms' ambitions in Australia and New Zealand, together with innovative digital solutions, will develop new custody models to meet clients' changing needs.

Luxembourg-based Clearstream acquired Ausmaq in May 2019. In June of this year, Ausmaq was rebranded to Clearstream Australia.

Ausmaq was purchased from NAB, making way for Clearstream to enter the Australian market.

Globally, Clearstream, which is part of the Deutsche Borse Group, has about EUR15 trillion ($24.2tn) in assets under custody.