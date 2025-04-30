Newspaper icon
BNP Paribas names chief for Australia, NZ

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 30 APR 2025   12:35PM

BNP Paribas has named Nicolas Parrot as its new chief executive for Australia and New Zealand, replacing Karine Delvallée.

In his new role, Parrot leads a team that delivers global markets and banking, and securities services solutions and asset management offerings to corporate and institutional clients.

Parrot has been with BNP Paribas for more than 27 years, most recently serving nearly five years as chief executive of the Indonesian business, which offers banking services in structured finance, fixed income, cash management and trade solutions. Other senior roles in the firm include senior investment banking roles in the areas of aviation and transportation.

Parrot reports to Delvallée, who was promoted to chief executive for the Singapore and South-East Asia units.

Delvallée led the Australia and New Zealand businesses from 2019 to early 2025. Also a long serving employee, her career at BNP Paribas began in late 2009 when she joined as head of energy commodities finance and credit management. Her other roles include leading the risk function for Asia Pacific.

"BNP Paribas has a longstanding presence and rich history in Australia and New Zealand. With his proven track record and capabilities, Nicolas is well placed to leverage the bank's leading position in the region and deliver for our clients and I look forward to working with him," Delvallée said.

In Australia and New Zealand, BNP Paribas has more than 600 employees with offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Auckland and Wellington.

BNP Paribas set foot in Australia in 1881 when it opened branches in Sydney and Melbourne to support the import of Australian wool to the French textile industry.

