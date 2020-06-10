BetaShares to list hedged versions of global stocks ETFs

BetaShares today listed a currency-hedged version of its Global Quality Leaders ETF and will launch similar versions of two other ETFs in the coming weeks, as local investors' appetite for currency hedging grows.

The BetaShares Global Quality Leaders ETF - Currency Hedged (HQLT) started trading on the ASX this morning.

It tracks the performance of the ISTOXX MUTB Global ex-Australia Quality Leaders Index AUD Hedged for 0.38% per year in management costs.

The new fund builds on an existing unhedged version of the ETF, the BetaShares Global Quality Leaders ETF (QLTY) which was launched in November 2018 and had $48 million in assets at end of last month. It charges 0.35% per year in management costs.

In the coming weeks, BetaShares will also add currency hedged versions of its $554 million Global Sustainability Leaders ETF (ETHI) and the $764 million NASDAQ 100 ETF (NDQ) as Australian investors switch gears from unhedged versions of global equities funds to hedged ones.

"The bottom line is what we are seeing -- at the moment -- there is a very significant increase in demand for hedged [funds]. Australian dollar fell significantly to under 65 cents and has bound back to 70 [and] that extra volatility it adds to portfolio is not always welcome," Vynokur told Financial Standard.

"In the last 10 years, the story has been the depreciation of the Australian dollar to the US dollar...and it has been a one way journey for a very long time so people liked to invest unhedged," he said.

"It's very hard to read the currency market and to read investor behaviour...the future on the currency side is going to be a little bit less certain and not as clear."

Local investors poured $735 million into currency-hedged global equities managed funds in the three months to March, according to data provided by Morningstar. Similar ETFs had received $337 million from start of the year to April end.

Previously, VanEck Australia's director of investment, Russel Chessler told Financial Standard that VanEck saw "quite sizeable switches" between its international shares ex Australia ETF, QUAL and its hedged version QHAL in March and April.