NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
BetaShares to list hedged versions of global stocks ETFs
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 JUN 2020   12:20PM

BetaShares today listed a currency-hedged version of its Global Quality Leaders ETF and will launch similar versions of two other ETFs in the coming weeks, as local investors' appetite for currency hedging grows.

The BetaShares Global Quality Leaders ETF - Currency Hedged (HQLT) started trading on the ASX this morning.

It tracks the performance of the ISTOXX MUTB Global ex-Australia Quality Leaders Index AUD Hedged for 0.38% per year in management costs.

The new fund builds on an existing unhedged version of the ETF, the BetaShares Global Quality Leaders ETF (QLTY) which was launched in November 2018 and had $48 million in assets at end of last month. It charges 0.35% per year in management costs.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Depression, Recovery, and the Risk of Time

In the coming weeks, BetaShares will also add currency hedged versions of its $554 million Global Sustainability Leaders ETF (ETHI) and the $764 million NASDAQ 100 ETF (NDQ) as Australian investors switch gears from unhedged versions of global equities funds to hedged ones.

"The bottom line is what we are seeing -- at the moment -- there is a very significant increase in demand for hedged [funds]. Australian dollar fell significantly to under 65 cents and has bound back to 70 [and] that extra volatility it adds to portfolio is not always welcome," Vynokur told Financial Standard.

"In the last 10 years, the story has been the depreciation of the Australian dollar to the US dollar...and it has been a one way journey for a very long time so people liked to invest unhedged," he said.

"It's very hard to read the currency market and to read investor behaviour...the future on the currency side is going to be a little bit less certain and not as clear."

Local investors poured $735 million into currency-hedged global equities managed funds in the three months to March, according to data provided by Morningstar. Similar ETFs had received $337 million from start of the year to April end.

Previously, VanEck Australia's director of investment, Russel Chessler told Financial Standard that VanEck saw "quite sizeable switches" between its international shares ex Australia ETF, QUAL and its hedged version QHAL in March and April.

Read more: BetaSharescurrency hedging
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
BetaShares launches new ETF
Currency-hedged ETFs gather pace
Aussie ETF investors got oil bets wrong before crash
Trading volumes surge in ETFs
Trading platforms see record use
BetaShares swaps out unlisted fund
Return of the king
Coronavirus puts rocket under shorting ETFs
Best, worst equities performers in COVID-19 sell-off revealed
Aussie ETF industry contracts
Editor's Choice
Best equities funds to May end
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:41PM
New Morningstar data names the equities funds that tallied up the highest returns in the 12-months ending May 31, with Baillie Gifford, Nikko and Perpetual funds among the winners.
VicSuper disputes fee hike claim
HARRISON WORLEY  |   11:49AM
The $23 billion industry superannuation fund has responded to a claim its members will face increased financial advice fees upon its mega-fund merger with First State Super.
CMC Markets introduces derivatives platform
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:40AM
CMC Markets has launched a new derivatives platform to provide access to thousands of single stock CFDs in Australia, the US, Europe and Asia.
ATO warns against SMSF property development
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:37AM
The Australian Taxation Office has shared its concerns about a growing number of SMSFs purchasing and investing in the development of real property.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
JUL
29
Advisers Big Day Out: Wollongong 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Michelle Lopez
HEAD OF AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES
ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Michelle Lopez is about to cap off her first year as the head of Australian equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments. She shares with Kanika Sood the journey that got her there and the challenges facing women in funds management.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something z0HzWFQ2