AXA IM Alts bolsters natural capital platform

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 5 OCT 2022   12:19PM

The alternative investment manager has expanded its natural capital platform with the launch of a new $760 million strategy and appointments including Adam Gibbon, Edoardo Cavallo and Camila Alva Estabridis.

The strategy builds on AXA IM Alt's existing portfolio of nature-based solutions and seeks to identify investments across strategic equity, direct financing, and carbon solutions.

Together, Gibbon, Cavallo and Alva Estabridis will support and lead the deployment of this strategy.

Gibbon joins AXA IM Alts with over 17 years of experience investing in climate solutions, with previous roles including founder and director of NatureBased Ventures and investment director and chief technical officer at Mirova.

Cavallo also spent time at NatureBased ventures as its director, as well as investment officer Mirova.

Meanwhile, Estabridis joins having spent more than 10 years in public policy, working with governments and development institutions including the World Bank and the International Food Policy Research Institute.

AXA IM Alts chief investment officer, structured finance and impact private equity Alexandre Martin Min commented on the firm's new strategy and appointments: "Beyond the need of decarbonizing the human activity over the next 30 years, there is an urgent need to grow scalable investment solutions to protect and manage sustainably natural capital, which are relatively nascent in today's market."

"People and local market relationships are key to identifying and accessing investment solutions, particularly in such a complex environment."

He added: "Over the last 10 years, we at AXA IM Alts have built a wide network of relationships, deepened our expertise and delivered many successful nature-based projects, making us well positioned to lead the acceleration of carbon solutions that seek to preserve natural capital."

Read more: AXA IM AltsAdam GibbonCamila Alva EstabridisEdoardo CavalloMirovaAlexandre Martin Min
