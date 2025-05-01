Aware Super on hunt for new chief investment officer

Aware Super chief investment officer Damian Graham is transitioning to a new role, with the fund now conducting a global search for his replacement.

Graham will relocate to the fund's London office to take on the role of head of international at the end of the year.

Aware Super said the decision was informed in part by Graham's desire to transition into retirement.

The head of international role is currently held by Damien Webb, who is returning to Sydney later this year as planned; he doubles as deputy chief investment officer.

The fund said a global search to appoint a new investment chief has already commenced.

Graham has served as chief investment officer for 12 years, including four years at First State Super before the merger with VicSuper to create Aware Super. Prior, he was chief investment officer of StatePlus, which was rebranded in 2015 from State Super Financial Services, for five years.

"Aware Super firstly recognises Damian for his outstanding contributions as chief investment officer over the past decade, where he was instrumental to our strategy and to the fund, delivering consistently strong results for the benefit of our members," Aware Super chief executive Deanne Stewart said.

According to Rainmaker data, Aware Super has the highest performing default option over the 10 years to March end, returning 7.8%. It ranks third over seven years with a return of 8.2%. Where the Rainmaker MySuper index achieved 5.4% for the 12 months to March end, Aware Super's default option returned 6.3%.

She said the fund is delighted Graham is staying on to lead its global activities, which will "further elevate our international profile and performance as we actively pursue our strategy as a global asset owner."

"This carefully managed transition ensures Aware Super continues to benefit from Damian's extensive investment experience as we continue to build our global presence and ensure we retain the fund's strong culture as we expand internationally," Stewart added.

"At the same time, Aware Super welcomes this opportunity to build upon our leadership team with a new chief investment officer that will continue the growth of the fund as we aspire to help our members plan and live their best retirement through delivering super returns and being super helpful when they need us."

Meantime, Graham thanked Stewart and the Aware Super board for their support.

"I am proud of what we have achieved over the last decade for our members in helping to secure their retirement, the significant growth and top-tier performance of our fund as we have expanded globally, and the high calibre and experienced investment team we have developed."

"... I am excited and invigorated by the opportunity to continue with the fund and lead our global operations."