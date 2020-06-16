NEWS
Superannuation
Australians look to rebuild super: AMP
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 16 JUN 2020   11:23AM

Australians are beginning to seek out strategies to rebuild their superannuation balances as enquiries about COVID-19-related help ease, according to AMP.

The May data from the AMP technical adviser support team show voluntary concessional and non-concessional super contributions were the most common topic dealt with by advisers compared with April, when advice on early access was most in demand.

Calls about COVID-19 were still 9% of all enquiries received in May, but this was down from the 24% in April.

AMP technical strategy manager John Perri said the government's super early release scheme was still providing critical assistance to thousands of Australians but it was clear that others who had the capacity to make additional super contributions were considering doing so ahead of the end of the financial year.

"Not everyone has the funds to contribute more to super at the moment, but it's encouraging to see more Australians turning their minds to rebuilding their superannuation and retirement balances," Perri said.

"Recently introduced changes, such as the relaxation of the rules on concessional contributions, are encouraging people to make additional contributions where they can."

Following changes to the rules in 2018, this is the first full financial year where individuals with total super balances under $500,000 (as at 30 June 2019) are permitted to use their unused concessional contribution allowance from the previous financial year.

"This means someone could potentially contribute as much as $50,000 this financial year," Perri said.

"The relaxation of the rules is especially helpful for those nearing retirement who haven't been able to make contributions their full working life, such as women who've had interrupted careers, as they now may have a greater capacity to make 'catch-up' contributions at the concessional tax rate of 15%."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

