Australian Unity sells Macquarie Park asset for $68.8m

Australian Unity sells Macquarie Park asset for $68.8mBY CHLOE WALKER | TUESDAY, 13 DEC 2022 12:40PM
The Australian Unity Investment Office Fund (AOF) has offloaded a Northern Sydney office and warehouse complex at a 10% premium to book value.
The sale of 2 Eden Drive in Macquarie follows the $73 million sale of a 30 Pirie Street property Adelaide, where Telstra ended its lease after more than three decades.
"The sale of 2 Eden Park Drive, Macquarie Park and the previously announced conditional sale of 30 Pirie Street, Adelaide would position AOF's balance sheet by reducing debt and providing a strong platform to continue to advance AOF's near term priorities," AOF fund manager Nikki Panagopoulos said.
"Following these anticipated settlements, AOF's balance sheet position would also provide an opportunity to consider the potential to return capital to unitholders through a special distribution.
Panagopoulos added that AOF will continue to assess its portfolio and remains open to consider further asset sales that maximise value for unitholders.
"Further updates will be provided to the market in due course and a portfolio update will be provided at AOF's half year results in February 2023," she said.
