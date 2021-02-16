NEWS
Superannuation
Australia sweeps pension market rankings
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 16 FEB 2021   12:39PM

Australia is the most successful pension system among developed countries, according to Wills Towers Watson.

The firm's Thinking Ahead Institute 2021 Global Pension Assets Study said Australia's thriving pension system boasts an 11.3% per annum growth rate as a result of its competitive institutional model and dominance of defined contributions.

Australia's appetite for private assets such as real estate, private equity, and infrastructure, appear to be contributing to the success, the research found, noting that this asset class over a 20 year-period has grown from about 7% to above 26%.

"Alternatives have been attractive for return reasons, offsetting their governance difficulties," the report read.

However, one issue that is a missed opportunity for the system is "to influence and mitigate corporate misalignments like executive pay, and other poor leadership and boardroom practices".

In aggregate, Australia is one of the seven nations that accounted for 92% of pension assets out of 22 countries analysed.

The US holds the largest amount of pension assets at $32.6 billion, followed by Japan ($3.6bn), the UK ($3.56bn), Canada ($3.1bn), Australia ($2.3bn), the Netherlands ($1.9bn) and Switzerland ($1.2bn).

Willis Towers Watson head of strategic advisory for investments Jessica Melville said Australia's performance, whereby assets rose to 175% of GDP (up from 151% the year before) was particularly impressive, given over $37 billion in outflows because of the early access to super scheme.

"While early release supported members in their time of need during the pandemic, Australian funds have shown considerable resilience and they will continue to play a significant role in the nation's recovery," she said.

One notable trend from the research is that many assets owners are "turbo charging" climate change and accelerating to net-zero initiatives, leading to a paradigm shift in extending from the two-dimensional model of risk and return to a three-dimensional one of risk, return and impact.

Melville said 2021 will be an interesting year for funds, following the Australian government becoming a signatory to the Coalition for Climate Resilient Investment.

"Funds will continue to draw upon a total portfolio approach to value creation to meet the ever-evolving needs of their stakeholders - members, wider society and the natural environment," she said.

Latest News
