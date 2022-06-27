Newspaper icon
Economics

Australia home to high proportion of women billionaires

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 27 JUN 2022   6:12PM

Australia has ranked third in the world for the highest proportion of female billionaires, according to Forbes' 36th annual billionaire list.

The top spot was jointly held by Barbados and Portugal with one billionaire each (in both cases, a female).

Australia followed closely behind, with 60% of its 15 billionaires being women.

Hancock Prospecting chair Gina Rinehart was dubbed Australia's highest-ranking billionaire with a net worth of $30.2 billion.

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers was named the richest woman on the planet with a net worth of $74.8 billion, making her the second richest person in France and in 14th place overall.

The US had the most female billionaires with 86 - the wealthiest being Alice Walton, daughter of the founder of Walmart with a net worth of $65.3 billion.

However, the US also had the lowest proportion of female billionaires out of the top four, with just 12% of the country's billionaires being female.

Despite not making the top 10, China was the country with the newest female entries to the list in 2022 with five new female billionaires.

Overall, there are 87 fewer billionaires in the world compared to last year.

Together, they're worth $12.7 trillion-$400 billion less than in 2021.

The most dramatic billionaire drops occurred in Russia, with 34 fewer billionaires than last year following Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, and China, where a government crackdown on tech companies led to 87 fewer Chinese billionaires on the list.

Still, Forbes found more than 1000 billionaires who are now richer than they were a year ago.

